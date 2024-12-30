NHL Injuries: Blackhawks, Wild, Penguins, Sharks, Blues, Lightning, Canucks, Capitals, and Jets

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alec Martinez and forward Craig Smith are getting close to returning and are considered day-to-day.

Minnesota Wild: Forward Joel Eriksson Ek was activated from the IR.

Sarah McLellan: Eriksson Ek returned yesterday after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury injury.

Jessi Pierce: Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Josh Getzoff: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson remains out with a lower-body injury.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Defenseman Kris Letang missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Max Miller: San Jose Sharks goaltender Vitek Vanecek will be out week-to-week with a fractured cheek after being hit by the puck while on the bench backing up a game on December 17th.

“It’s frustrating. You feel for him and what happened, and just how flukey it was, but it happened,” Warsofsky said. “That’s the card we were dealt, and we know is going to work extremely hard to get back and help our hockey team.”

St. Louis Blues: Forward Alexandre Texier returned to the lineup.

Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Jake Guentzel missed last night’s game and is considered day-to-day.

Jeff Paterson: Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said that defenseman Quinn Hughes and forward Elias Pettersson won’t be traveling with the team on their road trip to Calgary and Seattle.

Tocchet added that Pettersson is a week away from returning and Hughes is more ‘week-to-week.’

Sammi Silber: Washington Capitals forward Lars Eller was activated from the IR.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg (lower-body) skated before practice.