NHL Injuries: Ducks, Sabres, Canes, Stars, Wild, Rangers, Devils, Leafs, Canucks, Capitals, and More

Dan Arritt: Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson missed last night’s game with an illness.

Paul Hamilton: Buffalo Sabres forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel is questionable for today due to an illness. Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson should be in the lineup.

Wes Crosby: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere missed yesterday’s game with an upper-body injury.

Robert Tiffin: Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer said that forward Mason Marchment‘s injury is “not good” and is “more week to week than day to day.”

His face is still swollen and they’ll need it to go down to get a better idea of the extent.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek could return today or on Tuesday.

Forward Kirill Kaprizov is day-to-day and it’s not known yet if he’ll play or miss another game or two.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders forward Anthony Duclair and defenseman Ryan Pulock didn’t take part in the Islanders’ optional skate yesterday.

Corey Long: New York Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller returned to the lineup after missing six games with a lower-body injury.

Wes Crosby: New Jersey Devils forward Curtis Lazar returned after missing four games with a swelling around his knee.

Max Miller: San Jose Sharks forward Carl Grundstrum left last night’s game in the first period after taking a big hit from Brayden Pachal. There was no update after the game.

Forward Klim Kostin returned to the lineup. Forward William Eklund missed his second consecutive game with an upper-body injury. Defenseman Jake Walman missed his third consecutive game with a lower-body injury.

Kevin Woodley: Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord missed yesterday’s game with “bumps and bruises” and forward Andre Burakovsky missed the game with an illness. Both could be ready for Monday.

Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Michael Eyssimont missed yesterday’s game and is day-to-day.

Terry Koshan: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said that there is no target return date for Auston Matthews and added: “He has been on the ice the last couple of days. Making real good progress, which is great, and he’s feeling a lot better.”

Elliotte Friedman: Matthews was on the ice for 30 minutes yesterday.

Brendan Batchelor: Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson and defenseman Quinn Hughes missed last night’s game.

Elliotte Friedman: “From what we’re hearing, the injuries are not considered serious. They are not considered to be long term injuries. Don’t want to give you an exact timeline, because not sure, but hopefully that’s some good news for the fans in Vancouver, on a very hard day, the injuries are not considered serious.”

NHL: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin returned to the lineup last night.

Bailey Johnson: Capitals forward Lars Eller is still not ready to play due to an illness.

