NHL Injuries: Bruins, Avs, Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Rangers, Flyers and Penguins

Jake DeBrusk leaves early

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk left last night’s game in the second period with an arm injury.

Jacob MacDonald skating

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche Jacob MacDonald skated yesterday in a no-contact jersey. Gabriel Landeskog and Darren Helm obviously not on the ice.

Elvis Merzlikins ill and Patrik Laine leaves with an UBI

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins missed last night’s games with an illness.

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

A replay of what happened with Laine pic.twitter.com/W6EIfw9pBv — CBJ Center (@CBJcenter) October 13, 2022

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes said that defenseman Mike Matheson had an MRI yesterday and that they should know the results soon.

Eric Engels: Canadiens GM Hughes on Paul Byron: “Short-term to medium-term, it doesn’t appear Paul will be able to return.”

Arpon Basu of The Athletic: Canadiens goaltender Carey Price on his knee injury.

“I’m just kind of taking it step by step, really,” Price said. “Again, my knee still isn’t doing great. Like, I’m still not walking up a set of stairs pain-free yet. I still don’t feel like my knee’s in a place where I’m going to be able to play hockey.”

One surgery option is called Osteochondral Autograft Transfer (OAT) but it doesn’t have a high success rate.

“I have a large hole in the cartilage of my knee, basically where my knee impinges,” Price explained, having become somewhat of a medical expert over the last year. “They would basically take a plug of bone and cartilage out of a lower-wear area in my knee, and then place that plug into the damaged area in my knee. So it’s pretty intrusive.”

Vitali Kravtsov not traveling

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers forward Vitali Kravtsov didn’t practice yesterday and won’t be traveling with the team to Minnesota and Winnipeg.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers forward Cam Atkinson will miss their season opener against the New Jersey Devils.

Adam Kimelman: The Flyers put defenseman Ryan Ellis on the LTIR. GM Chuck Fletcher said that if he was able to play this season, it would be a bonus.

Fletcher when asked for an update: “He’s continuing to rehab every day. He’s been in a facility a lot. But there’s been no change and no substantial or substantive change in his situation.

Fletcher when asked if surgery was an option: “At this point, we’re continuing the process that we started a while ago and that Ryan’s been working hard at. We’ll just continue to see how things evolve.

Charlie O’Connor: Flyers GM Fletcher said that forward Sean Couturier has been on the ice skate six or seven times. They are trying to slow him down.

Charlie O’Connor: Flyers GM Fletcher said that goaltender Felix Sandstrom has been out with a groin injury.

Teddy Blueger not sure when he’ll return

Rob Rossi: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger said that he has no idea when he’ll be able to return to the lineup and adds that his injury is “pretty frustrating.”