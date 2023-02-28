NHL Injuries: Bruins, Avs, Panthers, Devils, Flyers, Blues, Canucks, Golden Knights and Jets

Kevin Paul Dupont: Boston Bruins forward Taylor Hall returned back to Boston with a lower-body and will miss at least two games.

Boston Bruins: Coach Jim Montgomery on Hall: “Taylor went back to Boston… I think last night or early this morning. He’s lower body and we’re just precautionary..I don’t think it’s anything serious..but with back to back games we didn’t see him playing so we sent him back.”

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche head coach Chris MacFarland said they still aren’t sure if Gabriel Landeskog will be able to return this season. Landeskog’s timeline keeps getting pushed back.

MacFarland on if he’s concerned: “he’s doing everything he can to get point, and we’re very hopeful he will at some point.”

NHL Rumors: The Colorado Avalanche could have LTIR space for a top-nine and a depth defenseman

Florida Panthers: Coach Paul Maurice said that forwards Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett are out tonight. They are short-term injuries and are expected to be able to return this weekend.

Habs Links: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast on Montreal Canadiens forward Sean Monahan: “I think we’re going to get clarity on that this week… it doesn’t appear as if he’s going to be able to play anytime soon.” Friedman added at his doesn’t mean he’s out for the season.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff on when Timo Meier could play (he’s been out with an injury: “We don’t know when that will be, we’ll take that day-to-day. He basically said he’s doing pretty good. He’s moving towards being ready to practice & getting ready for games. But we want to make sure he’s ready to play … that we’re not pushing him into a situation where he hasn’t practiced for quite some time and you’re putting him in a bad situation.”

Amanda Stein: Meier has been out since February 18th.

Mike Morreale: The Devils have placed goaltender Mackenzie Blackwook on the IR with a lower-body injury retroactive to February 21st.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers say that forward James van Riemsdyk is feeling better but held him off the ice again. He’s expected to skate today.

Kevin Hayes and Wade Allison were given maintenance days yesterday and should skate today.

Jordan Hall: Sounding like Flyers Travis Konecny could be out longer-term.

Jim Thomas: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube said that defenseman Colton Parayko got a little banged up last game. He was given a maintenance day yesterday but should be good to go tonight.

Vancouver Canucks: Forward J.T. Miller is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Patrick Johnston: Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko was activated from the IR.

NHL Rumors: Tampa Bay Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Vancouver Canucks

SinBin.Vegas: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Mike McIntyre: Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness said that forward Pierre-Luc Dubois left practice early because of his nagging lower-body injury. He will be a game-time decision tonight.

Forward Mason Appleton is doubtful with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman David Gustafsson should be able to return Friday.