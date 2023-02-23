NHL Injuries: Bruins, Blackhawks, Avs, Stars, Oilers, Senators, Penguins, Sharks, Blues and Maple Leafs

Steve Conroy: Bruins Tomas Nosek is traveling with the team but it’s not known yet if he’ll be able to return to the lineup.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks forward MacKenzie Entwistle was placed on the IR retroactive to February 14th. Forward Reese Johnson was placed in concussion protocol.

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog and defenseman Cale Makar were on the ice yesterday. The rest of the Avs were off.

Evan Rawal: Avs coach Jared Bednar said there is still no target date for forward Landeskog.

Bednar confirmed Tuesday that Cale Makar is in concussion protocol again and will miss their games this weekend. His symptoms were delayed again and he’s being monitored.

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood tweaked something during their last game and is out. He is close, but not quite there yet.

Mark Spector: Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss their next two games.

Claire Hanna: Ottawa Senators goaltender Cam Talbot is back and he will play this weekend according to coach DJ Smith.

Claire Hanna: Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson practiced for the first time since his injury on February 11th. He was in a no-contact jersey.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Defenseman Jeff Petry was sent home yesterday because he was sick. Defenseman Marcus Petterson had permission to miss practice (his fiancee is having a baby).

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier is questionable for tonight as his injury isn’t progressing as fast as they’d hoped. Defenseman Radim Simek got clearance yesterday and is eligible to play.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube said that Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich should be ready to return tonight.

Defenseman Torey Krug left Tuesday’s game, missed practice yesterday and is out with a lingering injury.

TSN: After following up with various specialists this month, the Toronto Maple Leafs have ruled out defenseman Jake Muzzin for the rest of the regular season and playoffs. He’s been dealing with a cervical spine injury.

Muzzin’s been out since October but is around the team almost daily. He’s on the LTIR and has one year left on this contract at a $5.625 million cap hit.

Next September is when his status will be updated.