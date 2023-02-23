NHL Rumors: Deadline notes on the top half of the league

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: 32 Thoughts on looking at each team as the deadline draws closer.

Boston Bruins – Linked to Vladislav Gavrikov, Ivan Barbashev and Luke Schenn.

Carolina Hurricanes – Won’t overpay for rentals. Linked to Timo Meier and monitored Patrick Kane. Have talked to the Bruins about Craig Smith but want an asset to do so.

New Jersey Devils – Linked to Meier but they want an extension. Nino Niederreiter would make sense as a fallback.

Toronto Maple Leafs – Price for goalie insurance remains high. Defensemen Luke Schenn is likely too pricey to acquire and the Flyers (Radko Gudas) and Panthers (Scott Mayfield) are back in the race.

Tampa Bay Lightning – Lacking draft picks and prospects. Depth forwards Garnet Hathaway and Sam Lafferty would make sense. Likely out-bid on Barbashev.

New York Rangers – Are they done after adding forward Vladimir Tarasenko and Tyler Motte?

Vegas Golden Knights – Have looked at Meier. Wonder if they’d be interested in Blues Torey Krug. He does have four years left and a no-trade.

Dallas Stars – Looking for a scorer. Have backed away from Patrick Kane. Could they look at Barbashev or James van Riemsdyk.

Winnipeg Jets – One year left for Pierre-Luc Dubois, Mark Schiefele and Blake Wheeler. Have been linked Meier and Ken Wiebe mentioned Blues Colton Parayko.

Seattle Kraken – Could look for a center – Nico Sturm, Lars Eller or Max Domi? Could trade defenseman Carson Soucy (pending UFA) but would want to replace him.

Los Angeles Kings – Looking for a left-shot D. Jakob Chychrun and Jake McCabe make sense. Adding a goaltender like Thatcher Demko may not be a deadline thing.

Colorado Avalanche – No second or third-round picks in the next two years. Need a second-line center.

Edmonton Oilers – Could be a long-shot now for Erik Karlsson. May have made a play for Patrick Kane. They turned down the big ask for Sam Lafferty. Could they look for blue line depth?

Minnesota Wild – Can’t add term unless for a game-change. Defenseman Matt Dumba and forward Jordan Greenway are available. Conor Sheary might make sense.

Pittsburgh Penguins – Paying a high price for a rental doesn’t make sense. Do they test the values of Brian Dumoulin, Tristan Jarry or Jason Zucker for added flexibility?

Detroit Red Wings – Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi not available.