NHL Injuries: Bruins, Blackhawks, Stars, Oilers, Canadiens, Flyers. Sharks, and Maple Leafs

Matt Porter: Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort on returning to practice yesterday: “It was fun. I’ve been doing drills the last week. It was fun to get in some game situations, make some plays, and try to hit Jake DeBrusk.”

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones plans on playing tonight. He’s been out for 10 games with a right thumb injury.

Sam Nestler: Dallas Stars forward Denis Gurianov is expected to be in the lineup tonight. Forward Luke Glendening was given a maintenance day.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell has a broken nose (was hit by a puck on the bench) but added “I feel good.”

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Mike Hoffman missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers injury updates:

Travis Konecny will be out for 10 to 14 days.

Wade Allison will be out for two to three weeks. A week ago he was given a three-week timeline.

Cam Atkinson is still week-to-week. He was on the ice Tuesday.

James van Riemsdyk is on track to return in early December. December 9th would be the six-week mark.

Sean Couturier had surgery on October 27th and is still hoping to be able to return in three-four months.

Bobby Brink is expected to return in late December. He is skating with their AHL team.

Adam Kimelman: Flyers forward Scott Laughton was put on the IR with an upper-body injury. Laughton is expected to be out for two weeks.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks coach David Quinn said that defenseman Radim Simek has been cleared to return to game action.

Sheng Peng: Sharks coach Quinn said that goaltender James Reimer won’t travel to Seattle and could be out for just one game with a lower-body injury.

Sheng Peng: Quinn on Reimer: “He’s injured a little bit, but this isn’t gonna be long-term. This might be a one-game situation.”

Sheng Peng: Sharks forward Nico Sturm is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and didn’t travel with the team.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly has been placed on the LTIR with a knee injury. He’ll be out at least 10 games and 24 days. Defensemen Victor Mete and Mac Hollowell have been recalled.