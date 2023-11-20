NHL Injuries: Bruins, Blue Jackets, Panthers, Senators, Lightning, and Maple Leafs

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins forward Morgan Geekie practiced in a no-contact jersey.
- Steve Conroy: Geekie and Matt Grzelcyk are traveling with the team because it’s the teams fathers trip but they won’t play. Grzelcyk is eligible to come off the LTIR on Saturday.
- Jimmy Murphy: Grzelcyk is on track to play on Saturday but Geekie isn’t close.
Steve Conroy: Bruins forward David Pastrnak took a maintenance day.
CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.
- Jeff Svoboda: Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent didn’t have an update on Severson. Vincent did say that one of the reasons they dressed seven defenseman last night was that some of their defensemen are banged up.
George Richards: Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov didn’t practice yesterday.
- Jameson Olive: Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that Barkov won’t play tonight and added: “We got lucky with it. Those are dangerous, dangerous plays. … It’s day-to-day. … Every day he comes in you check the swelling, you check the strength, you check the range of motion.”
- George Richards: Maurice added that if Barkov is going to be out through the weekend, they could put him on the IR retroactively and recall someone if needed.
Ian Mendes: Ottawa Senators goaltender Joonas Korpisalo is dealing with a minor injury.
Chris Krenn: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Luke Glendening was given yesterday off for body maintenance.
David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Conor Timmins is now day-to-day.