NHL Injuries: Bruins, Blue Jackets, Red Wings, Canadiens, Senators, Lightning and Jets

Matt Porter: Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said that forward David Krejci is “getting real close” to returning to the lineup. The same can be said for forward Craig Smith.

It’s possible that one or both of them return on Saturday against the Maple Leafs.

Fluto Shinzawa: Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman and defenseman Derek Forbort have returned to Boston and are listed as week-to-week.

Fluto Shinzawa: Forbort had surgery on his right middle finger and will be out for four to six weeks.

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner missed yesterday’s practice with an illness.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri (ACL) and defenseman Mark Pysyk (Achilles) were on the ice skating with the team yesterday. Both are not scheduled to return until January,

Carley Johnston: Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said that forward Oskar Sundqvist isn’t skating but isn’t expected to be out long-term. They don’t have a time frame on when he could return.

Carley Johnston: Red Wings defenseman Jake Walman should return in about a week according to coach Lalonde.

Eric Engles: The Montreal Canadiens have put forward Evgenii Dadonov on the IR retroactive to Monday. He’s eligible to return to the lineup next Tuesday.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators coach DJ Smith said that defenseman Artem Zub will be out for a few more games. Goaltender Cam Talbot returned to backup last night.

Chris Krenn: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman missed last night’s game.

John Lu: Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness said that defenseman Morgan Barron will have surgery today to repair a small fracture in his wrist and will be out for four to five weeks.

Scott Billeck: Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers isn’t healing as fast as they had hoped. There is still no timeline on his return.