NHL Injuries: Bruins, Canadiens, Rangers, Senators, Blues, Maple Leafs, Canucks and Jets

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Joe Haggerty: Carlo confirmed that he had another concussion. Coach Jim Montgomery said that Carlo is “getting really close” but they are being cautious given his concussion history.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price said that he’s spoken with people who have had a similar injury and they said it could take up to a year to heal. He is holding out hope that he can return. He is reluctant to have the surgery as it could pose a risk to his quality of life.

Eric Engels : Price isn’t planning on retiring at the moment and adds: “Right now, my goal is to be pain-free day to day.”

Priyanta Emrith: Price on the OATS surgery: "basically they're taking a plug of cartilage and bone from a below area of your knee and placing it in the cartilage damaged area. It's pretty serious & the success rate is about 50%"

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Juraj Slafkovsky missed practice yesterday as he was undergoing testing on his upper-body injury.

Renaud Lavoie: Slafkovsky won’t play tonight.

Colin Stephenson: New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil will be out for at least a week with an upper-body injury. He’ll miss their two games at home, and won’t travel with the team for their weekend games in Dallas and Arizona.

Larry Brooks: Chytil is out with a suspected concussion.

Cap Friendly: The Ottawa Senators have placed forward Josh Norris on the IR.

Bruce Garrioch : Norris will be out for at least two weeks. He’ll have an MRI and they hope to know more in the next couple of days.

Bruce Garrioch: Senators coach DJ Smith said that Norris injured his shoulder when his stick collided with another player during a faceoff.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues forward Brandon Saad missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury. He was injured in Saturday’s game.

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe didn’t have an update on John Tavares‘ knee: “Those are the kind of things that just take a little time to settle down.”

Tavares takes a Sandin slapshot off the knee man… pic.twitter.com/ImTSYahjJv — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) October 25, 2022

Vancouver Canucks: Defenseman Tucker Poolman has been put on the LTIR. Defenseman Quinn Hughes was put on the IR.

Puck Pedia: The Canucks added Poolman’s $2.5 to their LTIR pool and are now able to exceed the cap by $6 million.

Vancouver Canucks: Hughes and Travis Dermott are out week-to-week. Riley Stillman and Brock Boeser are out day-to-day.

John Lu: The Winnipeg Jets announced before last night’s game: “Head Coach Rick Bowness will not be behind the bench for tonight’s game vs. St. Louis Blues in order to get more rest following his recent bout with COVID. Scott Arniel will assume the head coaching duties.”