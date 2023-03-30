NHL Injuries: Bruins, Canes, Avs, Red Wings, Panthers, Devils, Islanders, Rangers and Maple Leafs

Matt Porter: Boston Bruins forward Jakub Lauko said that he’s feeling good and coach Jim Montgomery said he could be in the lineup tonight.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forward Stefan Noesen left Tuesday’s game early with a lower-body injury but was able to practice yesterday.

Conor McGayey: Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog was on the ice again yesterday in a no-contact jersey. There is still no timetable on when he could return to the lineup.

Daniella Bruce: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson and Ben Chiarot are expected to return to the lineup tonight.

Daniella Bruce: Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri will have a “minor procedure” that will keep him out for four to six weeks. His season is over but he should be good for next year.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has been sick but is already in Montreal and not ruled out for tonight.

Jameson Olive: Panthers forward Sam Bennett didn’t skate yesterday and missed last night’s game. He won’t return to the lineup until after he starts practicing with the team.

Sam Kasan: New Jersey Devils forward Tomas Tatar was given a maintenance day. Forwards Nathan Bastian (upper-body) and Curtis Lazar (lower-body) are progressing.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders forward Matt Barzal hasn’t started skating yet.

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren practiced yesterday.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Noel Acciari (undisclosed) was back on the ice yesterday morning.