NHL Injuries: Bruins, Flames, Panthers, Islanders, Devils, Sens, Blues, Leafs and More

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy said that if they had made the playoffs, there “would have been a serious conversation” about him playing. He just finished the antibiotics this past week from the shoulder infection he got at the Four Nations.

Joe Haggerty: Even if he got clearance in a couple of weeks, he wouldn’t be going to the World Championships.

Andrew Fantucchio: Boston Bruins forward Elias Lindholm said that before training camp he suffered a lower back injury that slowed him down at the start of the season.

Conor Ryan: Bruins forward Mark Kastelic will shut it down because of concussion issues.

“I think it was for the best, long-term. Because I want to have a long, healthy career. I’m confident I’ll do that.”

NHL Injuries: Thursday the 17th

Dan Greenspan: Calgary Flames forward Adam Klapka left last night’s game in the third period with a lower-body injury. He took a reverse hit from Kevin Fiala.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson will have his cast on his left wrist for another three weeks, and then they’ll have a better sense of when he can start his offseason training.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said that forward Zach Aston-Reese is a little banged up and wasn’t in the lineup last night.

George Richards: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that everyone will be available for Game 1 of the playoffs.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock missed last night’s game. Defenseman Alexander Romanov has been sick.

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said on Tuesday that defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler has been taking some positive steps lately. It does seem like he still needs more time before getting into a game. No timetable yet.

Claire Hanna: Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk returned to the lineup last night. Coach Travis Green on Tkachuk:

“… not the kind of player that just dips his toe in the water. I don’t want him going out there and just skating around. If he’s going to play, he’s going to play for keeps and he’s going to play for real.”

Callum Fraser: Tkachuk didn’t play in the third period for precautionary reasons.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas didn’t practice yesterday, and coach Jim Montgomery didn’t have an update on Thomas.

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Montreal Canadiens

Dave McCarthy: Toronto Maple Leafs defensemen Jake McCabe, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Jani Hakanpaa, and forwards David Kampf and Max Pacioretty were on the ice for the morning skate.

Nick Barden: Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said that he feels “pretty good” that Kampf, McCabe, and Ekman-Larsson will be ready for Game 1.

Wes Crosby: Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson missed his third consecutive game for maintenance.