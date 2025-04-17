NHL Injuries: Avs, Stars, Panthers, Canadiens, Devils, Senators, Penguins, Leafs, Golden Knights and More

Vic Lombardi: Colorado Avalanche Jared Bednar said they are hopeful that ALL players will be ready for Game 1, which is scheduled for Saturday.

Mark Scheig: Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins skated yesterday, but he’s not an option tonight.

Chris Johnston TSN: Sources say it’s very possible that Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen won’t be ready to return for the first round of the playoffs. He had knee surgery back in January and has been skating since the end of March, but that might not be enough. Now, playoffs can speed up the timeline, but there is uncertainty.

Lia Assimakopoulos: Stars forward Tyler Seguin has been activated from the LTIR, with Lian Bichsel and Alexander Petrovic assigned to the AHL.

NHL Injuries: Wednesday the 16th

Robby Stanley: Seguin returned to the lineup last night, but forward Jason Robertson left in the second period with a lower-body injury.

“We’ll have to wait until we get back and see what exactly we’re dealing with,” DeBoer said of Robertson’s status.

NHL: Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk hopes to be ready for Game 1.

“I think I’d get in trouble if I said,” Tkachuk said when asked when he will play again. “I will say it’s been very good (the) last probably few days on the ice. I’ve really only been on the ice for a couple days with, like, legit skates, so I’m just trying to peak sometime around Game 1. So, looking forward to it.”

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens forward Emil Heineman returned to the lineup last night.

NHL: New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton returned to the lineup last night after missing the past 18 games with a lower-body injury.

“He’s worked hard,” Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said. “I’d say he’s a little bit ahead of schedule. I think … 6-8 weeks was the projected time period and he’s ahead of that. He’s excited to go.”

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk could be in the lineup tonight for their final regular season game. Coach Travis Green said they’ll make a group decision on it.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Penguins defenseman Kris Letang had surgery to close a ‘patent foramen ovale,’ a small hole in his heart. Recovery is expected to be four to six weeks.

Shelly Anderson: “We have known Kris Letang had a hole in his heart since the first of his two strokes in 2014. Must be a relief to have it repaired, but still seems like a scary procedure.”

Wes Crosby: Penguins forward Kevin Hayes missed yesterday’s practice. He has a maintenance day on Tuesday.

Alison Luken: Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann will have a procedure done this offseason, and it’s expected to be a six-week recovery.

Chris Johnston TSN: If seems the Toronto Maple Leafs continue to be cautious with defensemen Jake McCabe, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and their upper-body injuries. Ekman-Larsson is skating but may not be ready for Game 1. It sounds like McCabe will be ready.

Noah Strang: Vancouver Canucks forward Filip Chytil practiced in a regular jersey yesterday.

Kevin Woodley: Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel returned after missing the last four games with an upper-body injury.

Mike McIntyre: Winnipeg Jets forwards Gabriel Vilardi, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Rasmus Kupari didn’t practice yesterday.

