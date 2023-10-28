NHL Injuries: Bruins, Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Oilers, Panthers, Sens, Devils, Sharks, Leafs and Capitals

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said that forward Brad Marchand was given a maintenance day.

Canes PR: The Carolina Hurricanes have activated forward Andrei Svechnikov from the IR.

Svechnikov has been out since March 11th when he tore his ACL. He had surgery on March 14th.

Chicago Blackhawks: Defenseman Alex Vlasic left last night’s game early.

Derek Van Diest of NHL.com: Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid is skating and hasn’t been ruled out of the Heritage Classic that is scheduled for Sunday.

“He skated today and had a good day,” Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft said after the game Thursday. “We have time before our next game, so we’ll see how he is . He skated today, and so I took that as a good sign he had a good day.”

Florida Panthers: Forward Sam Bennett will be a game-time decision tonight.

Elliotte Friedman: Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot will miss four to six weeks with a fractured hand from blocking a shot. The Sens are already without defensemen Erik Brannstrom and Artem Zub.

Amanda Stein: The New Jersey Devils head Nico Hischier out of the third period as a precaution after taking a high hit from Connor Clifton.

Connor Clifton receives a match penalty for this hit to the head on Nico Hischier. pic.twitter.com/Zu06XHvMi1 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 27, 2023

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks coach David Quinn said that forward Mikael Granlund is feeling better and may be an option for them on Sunday. They were thinking he would have been week-to-week.

“He’s had some different approach to treatment, and they’ve worked very well.”

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks forward Nico Sturm left in the second period after taking a shot to the side of the head.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe had an MRI yesterday. Coach Sheldon Keefe said that McCabe will miss some time but they’re not sure how much.

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren, out with an upper-body injury, is progressing but wasn’t ready to return last night.

Tom Gulitti: Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said that forward Max Pacioretty (Achillies) hasn’t started to skate but will be “soon.”

Tom Gulitti: Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin left Wednesday’s game but he said that he is fine.