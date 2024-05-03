NHL Injuries: Bruins, Hurricanes, Predators, Rangers, Maple Leafs, and the Jets

Steve Conroy: Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said that forward Danton Heinen is day-to-day. He missed last night’s game.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Tony DeAngelo didn’t practice yesterday. He left Tuesday’s game in the third period. X-rays were negative.

Defenseman Brett Pesce wasn’t on the ice due to his lower-body injury. It wasn’t a surprise but GM Don Waddell did say that he could be ready at some point in round two but likely not Game 1.

Walt Ruff: Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that Pesce hasn’t started skating yet and added: “Basically, I’m counting him out. But if we can get him in there, that’s a big bonus.”

Adam Kimelman: Nashville Predators defenseman Luke Schenn practiced yesterday. He missed their last game with the flu.

“I had the flu in Game 1 and I ended up playing. And I got this, I don’t know if it’s the flu but whatever it was eight, nine days later, but 10 times worse.”

Dan Rosen: New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox didn’t skate for the second consecutive day. The Rangers are saying it’s a maintenance day.

During the first period of Game 4 against the Capitals, Fox took a knee-on-knee hit. He did finish that game.

Sportsnet: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews missed his second consecutive game.

Luke Fox: Auston Matthews and Bobby McMann skated for 30-plus minutes before the team’s morning skate yesterday and they didn’t stay around for the morning skate.

John Lu: Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness didn’t go into detail about injuries his players were suffering in the first round.

He did say that forward Adam Lowry had “a bad hand most of the series.”

Forward Morgan Barron had a knee injury and wouldn’t have been available in the first round.