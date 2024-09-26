NHL Injuries: Bruins, Kings, Devils, Islanders, Rangers, Senators, Sharks, Leafs, Utah, and the Canucks

Boston Bruins; Bruins forward Brad Marchand on returning to practice” “Feeling good. Feels good to be out there without a non-contact jersey and be part of full practice. Hopefully continue to progress, get into a couple games.”

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames forward Matt Coronato and defenseman Jake Bean left last night’s game in the third period.

LA Kings PR: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Zach Dooley: The Kings plan is to get Doughty back to LA to have their medical staff take a closer look at it according to coach Jim Hiller.

The Spotlight of Montreal Will Help Patrik Laine Thrive with the Canadiens

James Nichols: New Jersey Devils defenseman Santeri Hatakka didn’t play in the third period of Tuesday’s game and was being evaluated yesterday for an injury.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin is still skating on his own but coach Patrick Roy isn’t concerned and added “I feel like he’s going to be fine.”

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Mollie Walker: Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said they are hopeful that Panarin will be able to get into a preseason game.

Defenseman Ryan Lindgren will be out for a few weeks with an upper-body injury.

Claire Hanna: Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark could be ready for game action on tonight.

Bruce Garrioch: Senators defenseman Artem Zub was having a lower-body injury checked out.

TSN 1200: Senators forward Ridly Greig left Tuesday’s game as a precaution and he felt fine yesterday. All teeth are good.

Max Miller: San Jose Sharks forward Thomas Bordeleau is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Jonas Siegel: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews didn’t practice yesterday after leaving Tuesday’s practice early.

Craig Morgan: Utah Hockey Club forward Nick Bjugstad isn’t expected to be ready for their season opener due to an upper-body injury.

Defenseman John Marino are listed as week-to-week with upper-body injuries.

Cole Bagley: Utah forward Taj Iginla returned to practice.

NHL Rumors: NHL Expansion, and Status Quo for Jeremy Swayman

Kevin Woodley: Vancouver Canucks forward Teddy Blueger took part in his first training camp practice. He’s coming back off of minor lower-body surgery this offseason.