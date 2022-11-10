NHL Injuries: Bruins, Red Wings, Oilers, Rangers, Senators, Penguins, Blues, Leafs, Canucks and Capitals

Matt Porter: Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said that defenseman Charlie McAvoy is still checking some boxes but added that he’ll be playing within a week.

Montgomery wouldn’t confirm or deny if McAvoy would be in the lineup tonight.

Puck Pedia : “ For McAvoy to be activated off LTIR, #NHLBruins need to clear $3.2375M; they have $6.26M of space now & McAvoy is $9.5M Cap Hit. If Reilly clears waivers & is sent down that’s $1.125M, so they’ll need to clear another $2.11M.”

: “ Ty Anderson: “If Reilly is claimed, Bruins can squeak under cap and activate McAvoy. If Reilly goes unclaimed, moving Forbort to LTIR will be next step. Kicking can down the road, essentially.”

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings forward David Perron had a maintenance day yesterday but will be able to play tonight. Forward Oskar Sundqvist will be returning to the lineup tonight, giving them 12 healthy forwards.

Detroit Red Wings: Forward Matt Luff will have surgery today and will be out for 10-12 weeks.

Helene St. James: Luff is having wrist surgery.

Edmonton Oilers: Forward Evander Kane will be out three to months and has been played on the LTIR.

Evander Kane: Statement yesterday:

“Thank you all for the kind wishes and prayers from over the past several hours. Obviously last night was an extremely scary moment for me and I’m still in a little bit of shock. I would like to thank the entire training staff of the Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning, along with all the doctors and paramedics who rushed to help treat and repair my injury. Without all of you I know things would’ve been much worse and I’m sincerely grateful. I won’t be back next game, but I will be back and I look forward to being back on the ice playing the game I love alongside my teammates in front of our great fans.”

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba was given another maintenance day. Coach Gerard Gallant admitted that Trouba is dealing with “nagging injuries.”

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub won’t travel with the team to start their road trip.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger was not ready to return last night.

St. Louis Blues: The Blues have placed forward Logan Brown on the IR with an upper-body injury.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray said that he’s feeling better each day and is day-to-day now. There is no timeline for his return yet.

Jonas Siegel: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said they’d been targeting this weekend for Murray to return and added “I think it remains an option here at this point.” It will be up to Murray and the doctors if he’ll be ready to go.

Vancouver Canucks: Forward Tanner Pearson left last night’s game.

Dan Murphy: Believe that Pearson injured his left hand.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie (lower-body) is on the IR and was on the ice before their morning skate.

Samantha Pell: Capitals defenseman Alexander Alexeyev returned to the lineup last night, his first game of the season.