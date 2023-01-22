NHL Injuries: Bruins, Red Wings, Panthers, Canadiens, Islanders, Penguins and Capitals

Fluto Shinzawa: The Boston Bruins have lost forward Tomas Nosek for four weeks with a non-displaced foot fracture. He blocked a shot against the Rangers.

NHL.com: Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo is expected to return to the lineup today.

Detriot Red Wings: Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said that forward Tyler Bertuzzi is day-to-day, and he missed last night’s game.

Ansar Khan : Lalonde said they are hopeful that Bertuzzi will be back in lineup on Tuesday. If he’s not ready then, they could wait until after the All-Star break.

: Lalonde said they are hopeful that Bertuzzi will be back in lineup on Tuesday. If he’s not ready then, they could wait until after the All-Star break. They are hopeful that Filip Zadina will get clearance to return after visiting doctors.

NHL.com: Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky will be out for at least three games with a lower-body injury.

“Bob’s not going tonight,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “We were concerned when we took him out, because you never know, but it’s way better than we thought. He’s possible for the (next) weekend. We won’t see him in the next three (games) we don’t think, most likely.”

Panthers forward Eric Staal was put on the IR and is in concussion protocol

Montreal Canadiens: Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield will be undergoing right shoulder surgery and will be out for the remainder of the season.

Forward Jonathan Drouin was placed on the IR retroactive to January 16th.

Stu Cowan: Canadiens Nick Suzuki on Caufield: “It’s an ongoing injury that he’s been battling through, trying to play. It was just decided that it was best to shut him down and get him ready for next year.”

Jon Lane: New York Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang practiced in a regular jersey yesterday for the first time since rejoining the team on Tuesday.

Rob Rossi: Letang said after practice that he wasn’t really a full participant in practice and he’s not sure when he’ll be back in the lineup. He wore the ‘black’ jersey so that he could do some of their power play drills.

Puck Pedia: “After removing Petry ($6.25M) from LTIR & Letang ($6.1M) to LTIR, and sending Tokarski & Fedun down, #LetsGoPens have $2.5M Cap Space remaining. To later activate Letang, they would need to clear $3.6M cap space.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins forward Josh Archibald and Ryan Poehling were also in full-contact jerseys but they didn’t do line rushes.

Harvey Valentine: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.