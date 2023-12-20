NHL Injuries: Bruins, Sabres, Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Avs, Red Wings, Wild and Jets

Jimmy Murphy: Boston Bruins forward Pavel Zacha returned to the lineup last night.

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Quinn returned to the lineup last night, his season debut.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov returned to the lineup last night.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said that defenseman Seth Jones won’t play before Christmas. He was injured on December 10th and it started getting worse a couple of days after.

Defenseman Alex Vlasic skated before practice and isn’t ready yet.

Conor McGahey: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar and forward Andrew Cogliano missed last night’s game.

Evan Rawal: Not a surprise that Makar wasn’t in the lineup. It could be a good stretch to give him some more time to recover. Cogliano took a hit along the boards during their previous game.

NHL: Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said that goaltender Ville Husso is out week-to-week and goaltender Alex Lyon won’t be back before the Holiday break.

Forward Klim Kostin was put on the IR and is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury. He took a big hit from Radko Gudas.

NHL: Minnesota Wild forward Mats Zuccarello is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury. His last game was on Saturday.

“It was something that was kind of lingering a little bit, so we just got it checked out this morning,” coach John Hynes said Tuesday.

Murat Ates: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Ville Heinola continues to skate on his own.