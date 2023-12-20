NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, New Jersey Devils, and the Carolina Hurricanes

Anaheim Ducks Adam Henrique will get some interest

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – A Goaltending Roller Coaster episode on the

“And in addition to (John) Gibson, Adam Henrique, who once scored a very big goal in that rink in New Jersey, had a hat trick against the Devils on Sunday night. Sent out a tweet, always special to come back.

I think he’s probably someone who doesn’t get enough attention. I think there’s going to be a number of good teams looking at him down the road. He’s an unrestricted free agent after the season. Good player.”

Dougie Hamilton is likely out until the playoffs at the earliest, so they have some money to work with

TSN: The New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton is out indefinitely after he had surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle and there is no official timeline but from Pierre LeBrun’s understanding, he’ll be out until the playoffs, maybe late April or early May.

“The flip side to that is it means they have his $9-million cap hit to play with ahead of the March 8th trade deadline. And that’s the intention from the New Jersey Devils – is to likely be aggressive if they improve in the standings here.

They’ve already been doing their due diligence on the “D market,” but they could also potentially add a goalie. They could add a couple players that could help that roster with that $9 million.”

There are some tense moments in Carolina

TSN: Things haven’t gone as planned for the Carolina Hurricanes so far this season. They put Antti Raanta on waivers and his replacement came from the ECHL, a move that has surprised some according to Chris Johnston.

“So yes, they’re going to be looking in the goalie market. They’ve got some contracts assigned with some pending UFA’s. Oh yeah, Rod Brind’Amour doesn’t have a deal either. So I think that there’s a real unsettled feeling around that team.”