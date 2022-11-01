NHL Injuries: Bruins, Sabres, Hurricanes, Stars, Canadiens, Flyers, Penguins, Canucks, Golden Knights and Capitals

Anaheim Ducks: Defenseman Jamie Drysdale will be out for four to six months after tearing his labrum.

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy practiced in a regular jersey.

Scott McLaughlin : McAvoy is traveling with the team but he won’t play on their road trip. They want him practicing with the main group.

Ty Anderson: Boston Bruins forward David Krejci is out tonight and he is likely out on Thursday too.

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres Ilya Lyubushkin missed last night’s game and is day-to-day. He hasn’t been ruled out of any of their three other games this week.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that defenseman Calvin de Haan is ‘close’ to returning to the lineup.

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger will have his lower-body injury re-evaluated in a week according to GM Jim Nill.

Because of their cap situation, they are not able to call up Anton Khudobin.

Saad Yousuf : “Stars are exploring options at goaltender for backup to Scott Wedgewood (Anton Khudobin not an option for cap reasons). Given how Wedgewood has played and the Stars’ schedule being a bit spaced out, this is likely to be the Wedgewood show for a bit while Oettinger is out.”

Saad Yousuf: Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen practiced yesterday.

Arpon Basu: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Bill Meltzer: Philadelphia Flyers AGM Brent Flahr on defenseman Cam York: “Cam York had a lower-body injury in Sunday’s game at Hershey. He is considered day-to-day.”

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang missed practice due to an illness.

Forward Jeff Carter is out day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Forward Teddy Blueger, who is on the LTIR until November 5th, took part in a full practice yesterday.

Thomas Drance: Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser practiced yesterday but may not be ready just yet.

SinBin.vegas: The Vegas Golden Knights assigned goaltender Laurent Brossoit to the AHL on a LTIR conditioning stint – six days or three games.

Sammi Silber: Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

Defenseman John Carlson is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Tarik El-Bashir: The Capitals injured list includes: Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson, T.J. Oshie, Carl Hagelin, Connor Brown and John Carlson.