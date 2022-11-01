NHL Injuries: Bruins, Sabres, Hurricanes, Stars, Canadiens, Flyers, Penguins, Canucks, Golden Knights and Capitals

Anaheim Ducks: Defenseman Jamie Drysdale will be out for four to six months after tearing his labrum.
Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy practiced in a regular jersey.
- Scott McLaughlin: McAvoy is traveling with the team but he won’t play on their road trip. They want him practicing with the main group.
- Scott McLaughlin: McAvoy said they don’t have a target date for his return. When he starts practicing as the top pair in practice could be when he’s close to returning.
Ty Anderson: Boston Bruins forward David Krejci is out tonight and he is likely out on Thursday too.
Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres Ilya Lyubushkin missed last night’s game and is day-to-day. He hasn’t been ruled out of any of their three other games this week.
Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that defenseman Calvin de Haan is ‘close’ to returning to the lineup.
Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger will have his lower-body injury re-evaluated in a week according to GM Jim Nill.
Because of their cap situation, they are not able to call up Anton Khudobin.
- Saad Yousuf: “Stars are exploring options at goaltender for backup to Scott Wedgewood (Anton Khudobin not an option for cap reasons). Given how Wedgewood has played and the Stars’ schedule being a bit spaced out, this is likely to be the Wedgewood show for a bit while Oettinger is out.”
- Mike Heika: Oettinger isn’t expected to travel with the team on their road trip, so he’s likely out for four games.
Saad Yousuf: Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen practiced yesterday.
Arpon Basu: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson practiced in a no-contact jersey.
Bill Meltzer: Philadelphia Flyers AGM Brent Flahr on defenseman Cam York: “Cam York had a lower-body injury in Sunday’s game at Hershey. He is considered day-to-day.”
Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang missed practice due to an illness.
Forward Jeff Carter is out day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.
Forward Teddy Blueger, who is on the LTIR until November 5th, took part in a full practice yesterday.
Thomas Drance: Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser practiced yesterday but may not be ready just yet.
SinBin.vegas: The Vegas Golden Knights assigned goaltender Laurent Brossoit to the AHL on a LTIR conditioning stint – six days or three games.
Sammi Silber: Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.
Defenseman John Carlson is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
Tarik El-Bashir: The Capitals injured list includes: Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson, T.J. Oshie, Carl Hagelin, Connor Brown and John Carlson.