NHL Injuries: Bruins, Senators, Canadiens, Flyers, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Capitals and Jets

Ty Anderson: Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand on if he’ll be able to play tomorrow: “I’m pushing for every day. We’ll see.”

Fluto Shinzawa: Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said that Marchand won’t play tonight or Friday but will play before Thanksgiving.

Chris Johnston: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Adam Boqvist broke his foot Tuesday night and will be out for six weeks.

Claire Hanna: Ottawa Senators forward Joshua Norris will be out long-term as they continue to discuss if he’ll have surgery or not. It is the same shoulder that he injured last year but a different type of injury.

: Coach DJ Smith isn’t confident that Norris play again this season. Bruce Garrioch: Norris’ shoulder injury is different from his previous shoulder injury but it could be three months or more and coach DJ Smith said it would be a bonus if they got him back.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Juraj Slafkovsky will travel with the team on their road trip but hasn’t received the go ahead to play yet.

Priyanta Emrith: Slafkovsky was on the ice before practice yesterday. Forward Josh Anderson and defenseman Chris Wideman were given maintenance days.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella confirmed that defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen and forward Owen Tippett will return to the lineup on Thursday.

Cap Friendly: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford was put on the IR.

Luke Fox: There is no update or timeline on Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin.

Luke Fox: Maple Leafs forward John Tavares couldn’t put any weight on his leg Monday night for 10 minutes after he suffered a contusion on the inside of his knee after being hit by a Rasmus Sandin shot. There is little swelling and bruising and is healing well. (Tavares did return to the game)

Vancouver Canucks: Forwards Curtis Lazar and Brock Boeser were put on the IR.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forwards Tom Wilson (ACL surgery) and Nicklas Backstrom (hip surgery) were briefly on the ice skating for the first time. They’ll take a few days off. Their rehab continues but they aren’t fully ready to resume skating yet.

Scott Billeck: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg shed his no-contact jersey for a full contact jersey yesterday.

Scott Billeck: Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers will travel with the team on their road trip but he won’t play.