NHL Injuries: Bruins, Stars, Canadiens, Devils, Rangers, Penguins, Leafs, Canucks and Capitals

Matt Grzelcyk in a regular jersey

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk was wearing a regular jersey at practice yesterday and is skating with the main group.

Ty Dellandrea almost ready

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer said that forward Ty Dellandrea (broken finger) is expected to practice on Monday.

Two Canadiens with a UBI

Montreal Canadiens: Defenseman Mike Matheson, and forwards Mike Hoffman and Christian Dvorak missed practice yesterday.

Matheson was given a maintenance day. Hoffman and Dvorak are day-to-day with upper-body injuries.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that forward Nico Hischier has been working out and had no other update.

Ryan Lindgren expected to ready for their opener

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren was on the ice by himself yesterday. He’s day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

They are expecting him to fully practice on Monday and being in their up lineup on Tuesday.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger practiced in a no-contract yesterday.

Maple Leafs healing

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that defenseman Justin Holl missed practice yesterday due to food poisoning.

David Alter: Leafs coach Keefe said that defenseman Jake Muzzin and forward Pierre Engvall are expected to make their pre-season debut tonight.

Jonas Siegel: Coach Keefe on the status of John Tavares, who is out with an oblique injury: “We love and would want John back (as soon as possible), but we’re going to be very mindful of the bigger picture and making sure that it’s not something that’s gonna linger with him.”

Tyler Myers out two to four weeks

Vancouver Canucks: Coach Bruce Boudreau said that defenseman Tyler Myers is out for two to four weeks,.

John Walton: Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie was on the ice before practice.