NHL Injuries: Bruins, Stars, Wild, Islanders and Jets

Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com: Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron isn’t with the team in Florida. He missed Game 3 last night and won’t play in Game 4.

Coach Jim Montgomery said that he’ll “likely” return from his upper-body injury for Game 5. Bergeron suffered the injury in the first period of their last game of the season.

“Our hindsight is we don’t have any reservations about what we did,” Montgomery said Friday. “Because we laid it out with where we were in the regular season with four weeks to play. We talked to sports science and then we talked … and I talked about, if we have a chance to rest people, we’re going to rest them. And then we consulted with ‘Bergy.'”

Boston Bruins: Forward David Krejci missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Tracey Myers of NHL.com: Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski is in concussion protocol and missed Game 3 last night.

“I’ve got hope (he will play again in the series),” Stars coach Peter DeBoer said Thursday. “I’ve got lots of hope. He’s getting better every day. He was at (Game 2) night. Just not coming on this trip.”

Tracey Myers of NHL.com: Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman returned to the lineup after missing Game 2 with a lower-body injury.

Defenseman John Klingberg returned to the lineup after missing the first two games of the series with a lower-body injury.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov returned to the lineup after being out for the past seven games.

Andy Graziano: “ Romanov is a warrior. Giving it everything he’s got in desperation time, but he’s clearly not even close to being himself.”

TSN: Winnipeg Jets head coach is hopeful that for Nikolaj Ehlers will be able to play in Game 3 tonight.

“Hopefully they will clear him tomorrow and he’s recovered enough that we’re able to put him back in the lineup,”

Ehlers has been practicing with the teams, feeling good but awaiting clearance from their medical staff.