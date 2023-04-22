NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, and the Detroit Red Wings

Trotz likes the assets he’ll have to bring some size, speed and scoring to the Nashville Predators

Emma Lingan of NHL.com: Barry Trotz will officially take over as the Nashville Predators GM on July 1st when David Poile steps away. The Predators made a bunch of moves at the deadline and Poile has left Trotz in a good place with some assets to use. Trotz:

“I’m excited for the opportunity to use the assets that David has given me to work with going forward, be it draft choices or be it cap space; all that sets us up for the future.”

Three areas that Trotz will look to address with his roster are size, speed and scoring.

“I’m looking to get faster,” Trotz said. “I want to add some size at key positions, and I want to add a little more scoring… In a short span of 20 games you saw the young players max out; can they do it for 82? I don’t have that answer… But we have the X Factor in goal, and that allows us to get there night in and night out.”

What Detroit Red Wings are untouchable to who could be on the move this offseason

Max Bultman of The Athletic: From untouchable to who could be on the move for the Detroit Red Wings.

Untouchable – Dylan Larkin and Moritz Seider.

Not going anywhere – Lucas Raymond, Jake Walman, Andrew Copp, David Perron, Olli Maatta, Ville Husso, Robby Fabbri and Ben Chiarot.

Cheap, valuable, and likely staying put – Michael Rasmussen, Joe Veleno, Jonatan Berggren and Dominik Kubalik.

The key decisions – Filip Zadina, Pius Suter, Alex Chiasson, Gustav Lindstrom, and Jordan Oesterle.

Likely headed out – Robert Hagg, Adam Erne, Magnus Hellberg and Alex Nedeljkovic.