NHL Injuries: Coyotes, Avs, Blue Jackets, Hurricanes, Stars, Wings, Wild, Devils, Sharks, Blues, Leafs and Capitals

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes defensemen Josh Brown and Juuso Valimaki are day-to-day with upper-body injuries. Forward Zack Kassian returned to the lineup.

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar didn’t have an update on defenseman Bowen Byram.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche forward Evan Rodrigues left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Ryan Boulding: Avs coach Jared Bednar said that forward Darren Helm is skating, and he doesn’t expect Valeri Nichushkin to skate this week but maybe next week. Bednar adds: “Him and Val are both doing better.”

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov missed their morning skate yesterday and wasn’t at practice on Tuesday either.

CBJ Public Relations: Blue Jackets Chinakhov is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forwards Max Pacioretty and Teuvo Teravainen were on the ice before the team’s morning skate. There hasn’t been any update on their timetable lately.

Bruce LeVine: Dallas Stars forward Denis Gurianov returned to the lineup last night.

Carley Johnston: Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said that forward Elmer Soderblom wasn’t on the yesterday and remains day-to-day.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury practiced again yesterday and it may not be a surprise if he gets clearance to return on Friday.

Michael Russo: Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin missed last night’s game. Believe that he is sick.

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff on injured forward Ondrej Palat (lower-body) and goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (knee): “Both progressing. I think they’re both doing well, they’re both seeing the ice to a limited extent … so improving.”

New York Islanders: Forward Kyle Palmieri is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Curtis Pashelka: The San Jose Sharks activated defenseman Radim Simek off the IR and placed forward Nico Sturm on the IR.

Lou Korac: The St. Louis Blues have activated defenseman Robert Bortuzzo from the IR.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that defenseman Jordie Benn has an upper-body injury. There will likely be an update today. Keefe didn’t know the extent of it after the game.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov was on the ice for practice. He’s on the IR with a lower-body injury.

Samantha Pell: Capitals forward T.J. Oshie was on the ice for practice. He’s on the IR with a lower-body injury.