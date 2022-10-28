NHL Injuries: Coyotes, Bruins, Sabres, Blackhawks, Stars, Panthers, Devils, Senators, Flyers and Canucks

Jenna Ortiz: Arizona Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong said that defenseman Jakob Chychrun is still week-to-week after his setback with his wrist injury.

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand returned to the lineup.

Connor Ryan: Bruins forward David Krejci left last night’s game early with an upper-body injury.

Here’s the play that caused Krejci to head down the tunnel: pic.twitter.com/Y6ZvEmJSX3 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 28, 2022



Paul Hamilton: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams on defenseman Mattias Samuelsson: “We were all really concerned, we got him back home, MRI and it’s going to be a few weeks, but much better than maybe we had thought.”

Mike Harrington: Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju is week-to-week with a facial fracture.

Charlie Roumeliotis: The Chicago Blackhawks placed forward Tyler Johnson on the IR retroactive to October 25th.

Bruce LeVine: Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer said that defenseman Miro Heiskanen is day-to-day. He missed last night’s game.

Katie Engleson: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that they are aiming for defenseman Aaron Ekblad to return on November 12th.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood missed practice with an upper-body injury,

Claire Hanna: Ottawa Senators goaltender Cam Talbot was on the ice after practice and took some shots.

Coach DJ Smith: “It’s clearly ahead of where I had envisioned which was late November-ish originally…we’ll know more in the next couple of days.”

Philadelphia Flyers: Forward Owen Tippett and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen were activated from the IR and forward James van Riemsdyk was placed on the IR.

Jordan Hall: Flyers coach John Tortorella said that forward Sean Couturier has stopped skating and added that he’s not ready to skate right now. Couturier has been skating and said he felt good.

Giana Han: Flyers Tortorella added he’s not even thinking of having Couturier and Cam Atkinson back in the lineup anytime soon.

Tortorella on Atkinson: “That’s one frustrated young man.”

Charlie O’Connor: The Flyers said a few weeks ago that Atkinson had an upper-body issue and haven’t said much more than that.

Vancouver Canucks: GM Patrik Allvin said that defenseman Riley Stillman was placed on the IR and defenseman Travis Dermott was placed on the LTIR.