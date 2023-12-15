NHL Injuries: Coyotes, Bruins, Sabres, Red Wings, Wild, Rangers, Lightning, Maple Leafs, and more

Craig Morgan: It’s unlikely that Arizona Coyotes defenseman Sean Durzi will play tonight.

Forward Nick Schmaltz will be a game-time decision.

It looks like forward Jack McBain will be back in the lineup.

Joe Haggerty: The Boston Bruins have placed forward Pavel Zacha and defenseman Charlie McAvoy on the IR with upper-body injuries.

Lance Lysowski: The Buffalo Sabres placed forward Jeff Skinner on the IR with an upper-body injury.

Nate MacKinnon levels Jeff Skinner ? pic.twitter.com/uP9YN1dlWa — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 14, 2023

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev is back in Calgary having his upper-body injury evaluated. Goaltender Jackob Markstrom is in Calgary as well. He’s been skating on his own and with their AHL and is getting close to returning.

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets activated goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (illness) from the IR and he started last night.

CBJ Public Relations: Blue Jackets Patrik Laine left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde on injured forwards Dylan Larkin, J.T. Compher and Klim Kostin: “Larkin feeling much better. Soonest game for return would be Monday but that might be too aggressive, so no time frame. Compher not ready yet. Kostin should return Saturday.”

Daniella Bruce: Red Wings forward Larkin (no-contact jersey) and Compher were on the ice for their morning skate yesterday.

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury and is day-to-day.

Joe Smith: Wild coach John Hynes said that Spurgeon is a little banged up and that his issue isn’t necessarily related to their game on Sunday.

Colin Stephenson: New York Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey left practice after taking a puck to the mouth. Coach Peter Laviolette said it was a rebound off the crossbar.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller wouldn’t get into why he left for personal reason, only saying “I’m doing better, in a better headspace, and happy to be back on the ice.” It’s not known yet if he’ll return tonight.

Alison Lukan: Seattle Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said that goaltender Philipp Grubauer is week-to-week.

Tom Gazzola: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman missed last night’s game against the Oilers.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said that defenseman Timothy Liljegren is getting closer to returning. He still needs to get his conditioning back.

Terry Koshan: Maple Leafs coach Keefe on Matthew Knies and the Leafs lineup: “We’re sorting through some of that stuff. We got guys coming off getting beat up pretty good by (illness). He’s not quite 100%. But we’ve got some other stuff happening. We’ll make a determination later on what the group looks like (tonight).”

Luke Fox: Maple Leafs coach Keefe said that forward Ryan Reaves will be out “a while.” They still need to a full diagnosis.

Ryan Reaves left the ice after colliding with the boards pic.twitter.com/zA4PZQ3laF — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) December 15, 2023

Danny Webster: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill returned to practice.

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals forward Sonny Milano was placed on the IR with an upper-body injury. Milano played in their game on Sunday and had been practicing all week. Not sure what the issue is.