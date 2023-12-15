NHL Injuries: Coyotes, Bruins, Sabres, Red Wings, Wild, Rangers, Lightning, Maple Leafs, and more

Craig Morgan: It’s unlikely that Arizona Coyotes defenseman Sean Durzi will play tonight.
Forward Nick Schmaltz will be a game-time decision.
It looks like forward Jack McBain will be back in the lineup.
Joe Haggerty: The Boston Bruins have placed forward Pavel Zacha and defenseman Charlie McAvoy on the IR with upper-body injuries.
Lance Lysowski: The Buffalo Sabres placed forward Jeff Skinner on the IR with an upper-body injury.
Nate MacKinnon levels Jeff Skinner

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev is back in Calgary having his upper-body injury evaluated. Goaltender Jackob Markstrom is in Calgary as well. He’s been skating on his own and with their AHL and is getting close to returning.
Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets activated goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (illness) from the IR and he started last night.
CBJ Public Relations: Blue Jackets Patrik Laine left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.
Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde on injured forwards Dylan Larkin, J.T. Compher and Klim Kostin: “Larkin feeling much better. Soonest game for return would be Monday but that might be too aggressive, so no time frame. Compher not ready yet. Kostin should return Saturday.”
- Daniella Bruce: Red Wings forward Larkin (no-contact jersey) and Compher were on the ice for their morning skate yesterday.
Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury and is day-to-day.
- Joe Smith: Wild coach John Hynes said that Spurgeon is a little banged up and that his issue isn’t necessarily related to their game on Sunday.
Colin Stephenson: New York Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey left practice after taking a puck to the mouth. Coach Peter Laviolette said it was a rebound off the crossbar.
Vince Z. Mercogliano: Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller wouldn’t get into why he left for personal reason, only saying “I’m doing better, in a better headspace, and happy to be back on the ice.” It’s not known yet if he’ll return tonight.
Alison Lukan: Seattle Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said that goaltender Philipp Grubauer is week-to-week.
Tom Gazzola: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman missed last night’s game against the Oilers.
David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said that defenseman Timothy Liljegren is getting closer to returning. He still needs to get his conditioning back.
Terry Koshan: Maple Leafs coach Keefe on Matthew Knies and the Leafs lineup: “We’re sorting through some of that stuff. We got guys coming off getting beat up pretty good by (illness). He’s not quite 100%. But we’ve got some other stuff happening. We’ll make a determination later on what the group looks like (tonight).”
Luke Fox: Maple Leafs coach Keefe said that forward Ryan Reaves will be out “a while.” They still need to a full diagnosis.
Ryan Reaves left the ice after colliding with the boards

Danny Webster: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill returned to practice.
Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals forward Sonny Milano was placed on the IR with an upper-body injury. Milano played in their game on Sunday and had been practicing all week. Not sure what the issue is.