NHL Rumors: Canucks, Blues, Canadiens, Red Wings and Penguins

The Vancouver Canucks won’t rush any Tyler Myers decisions

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Rutherford on pending UFA defenseman Tyler Myers: “We are not in a hurry to make those decisions. Tyler has worked at his game, he has given us a lot of good games, he is a good team guy. We will see where it goes.”

The St. Louis Blues are not in a rush to hire a new head coach

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that the St. Louis Blues are going to conduct a full coaching search and GM Craig Berube is not in any rush.

“And this is the approach that Doug Armstrong took in 2018, when Craig Berube was, at first, an interim head coach. Well, Doug Armstrong had a coaching search throughout that season in ’18-’19, but Berube, of course, wins the Cup.

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets

The other thing to remember here, Doug Armstrong does not hire a lot of coaches since he’s been a GM in the National Hockey League. Dave Tippet, his only hire in Dallas, was their coach for a long time. Of course, Ken Hitchcock, Mike Yeo and Craig Berube, Mike Yeo the only short stint. And so my point is, whoever gets the permanent gig in St. Louis has a chance to be around a while.”

Quick hits on the Blues, Canadiens, Red Wings and Penguins

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Change could be coming for the St. Louis Blues. At the deadline last year teams were calling the Blues about defensemen Colton Parayko and Torey Krug.

Parayko has a full no-trade clause. The Flames last year under Brad Treliving were interested in Parayko.

Krug blocked a trade in June to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Montreal Canadiens defenseman David Savard has a year left on his deal and should get some interest from contenders.

The Detroit Red Wings have spoken to teams about Jonatan Berggren according to two sources. Berggren and his camp are aware.

NHL Rumors: Expect Bigger Trades To Come in 2024

The Pittsburgh Penguins don’t plan on making a coaching change and are looking for upgrades to their bottom-six and third-pairing defenseman.