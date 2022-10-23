NHL Injuries: Coyotes, Sabres, Blackhawks, Red Wings, Canadiens, Islanders, Senators, and More

Bruce Garrioch: Arizona Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny said that defenseman Jakob Chychrun went to New York on Friday to see the specialist that did his wrist surgery and has sence returned home. He still has some pain when doing battle drills. Tourigny said he’s still “a few weeks away,”

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju was put on the IR.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek suffered a groin injury. He dealt with a groin issue last season as well.

Ben Pope: Mrazek is listed as day-to-day.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde on forward Dylan Larkin yesterday: “Dylan is fine. A little concerned last night leaving the game, came back, didn’t seem himself, but obviously skated today, upper-body. I think it’s just something he tweaked. I think he’s in a good spot and will be ready for tomorrow.”

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Andrew Gross: The New York Islanders have activated defenseman Sebastian Aho from the IR.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was favoring his left arm when he exited the game,

Bruce Garrioch: Senators coach DJ Smith didn’t have an update on Norris after the game.

Emma Lingan: Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki was stretchered off the ice after crashing hard into the boards behind the net.

Nashville Predators: “When Mark Borowiecki left Bridgestone Arena he was conscious and had movement in all of his extremities. He has been transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for further testing and observation. We will share more details on his condition as they become available.”

Bob Condor: The Seattle Kraken didn’t have an update on goaltender Philipp Grubauer who left Friday’s game half way through the third period.

Chris Krenn: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak missed last night’s game. He left Friday’s game with about three minutes left in the third.

Thomas Drance: Vancouver Canucks forward Quinn Hughes is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Scott Billeck: Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness said they hope that forward Nikolaj Ehlers will be ready to return in a week to 10 days. He’s on the IR retroactive to October 18th.