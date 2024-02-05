NHL Injuries: Coyotes, Sabres, Hurricanes, Panthers, Devils, Islanders, Rangers, Penguins, Maple Leafs, and Golden Knights

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes forward Barrett Hayton and defenseman Matt Dumba practiced in no-contact jerseys yesterday but should be ready to go on Thursday.

Bill Hoppe: Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Quinn has no damage to his Achilles or knee but will be out for six to eight weeks.

Forward Zemgus Girgensons and defenseman Erik Johnson haven’t been cleared to return yet.

Buffalo Sabres: Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson will have surgery to repair an upper-body injury and will be out for the remainder of the season.

Cory Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen was on the ice before practice.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov (upper-body) skated in a no-contact jersey.

George Richards: Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins was a full participant in practice yesterday. Forward Will Lockwood practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Sam Kasan: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff on forward Jack Hughes: “I know (Hughes) is a lot closer than before but I can’t really give you a date. It could be soon. It could be a few more days. We haven’t had him in a full practice. It may come tomorrow if things go well today. Go from there.”

Sam Kasan: Devils forward Hughes and defensemen Brendan Smith and Jonas Siegenthaler all skated yesterday morning.

Coach Ruff: “I would anticipate we’re getting close with (Smith and Siegenthaler) to get back to practice.”

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders defensemen Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock practiced in full-contact jerseys.

Stefen Rosner: It was Pulock’s first practice since December 7th.

Stefen Rosner: Islanders forward Casey Cizikas was in a no-contact jersey yesterday and is day-to-day.

Pelech could be ready to return tonight but it doesn’t sound like Pulock is ready.

Puck Pedia: Pulock has been activated from the LTIR and Cizikas and Robert Bortuzzo were added to the LTIR.

Stefen Rosner: Islanders forward Hudson Fasching is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Peter Baugh: New York Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said the defenseman Ryan Lindgren (upper-body) is good to go tonight.

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman John Ludvig and forward Reilly Smith were on the ice before practice.

Lance Hornby: Toronto Maple Leafs forward David Kampf won’t be in the lineup tonight and his day-to-day with an undisclosed injury that he suffered before the All-Star break.

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann was back at practice after missing their final game before the All-Star break with a lingering injury.

David Alter: Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll didn’t practice. Coach Sheldon Keefe said they were hopeful to have Woll back at practice after the All-Star break.

Vegas Golden Knights: Coach Bruce Cassidy on forward William Karlsson: “He’s trending well… I’ll let you know if he’s cleared for Tuesday.”