NHL Injuries: Cyotes, Sabres, Avs, Stars, Canadiens, Devils, Rangers, Penguins, Lightning, Capitals, and Jets

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Juuso Valimaki is going to be out for a while. Further details aren’t known.

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Alex Tuch should be a full participant at practice today.

There is no target date for forward Tage Thompson. They can hope it’s less than two months.

Heather Engel of NHL.com: Sabres coach Don Granato: “It’s more week to week. I don’t have the target date for him yet, but I think I mentioned this morning we don’t expect it to be two months. … It should be less than that.”

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Lia Assimakopoulos: Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley was on the ice for their optional skate. He has bruising around his eye.

TSN 960 Montreal: Montreal Canadiens defensemen Mike Matheson and Jordan Harris, and forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard didn’t practice yesterday.

Ryan Novozinsky: New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier was placed on the IR retroactive to October 27th.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren practiced yesterday. Forward Filip Chytil still isn’t practicing.

Wes Crosby: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that forward Matt Nieto had a maintenance day.

Forward Evgeni Malkin was sick yesterday and they hope he’ll be fine for today.

Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic was able to fully participate in practice.

Forward John Ludvig was able to take full contract. He’ll go to the AHL on a bit of a conditioning stint.

Chris Krenn: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Haydn Fleury is back with the team after a conditioning stint.

Vancouver Canucks: GM Patrik Allvin said that defenseman Carson Soucy will be out for six to eight weeks with a lower-body injury.

Canucks Army: Vancouver Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko leaves after taking a J.T. Miller slapshot to the face.

David Quadrelli : Kuzmenko posted on Instagram that “everything is fine.”

: Kuzmenko posted on Instagram that “everything is fine.” Harman Dayal: Miller said that Kuzmenko is good and that he was smiling after the game.

Harman Dayal: Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said that Pius Suter is day-to-day and that he didn’t have an update on Kuzmenko.

Sammi Silber: Washington Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper left practice with an apparent lower-body injury.

Tarik El-Bashir: Capitals GM Spencer Carbery didn’t have an update on Kuemper but said it’s “not ideal.” When asked what had happened: “A shot that potentially caught him maybe in the back of the pad or somewhere (in his) lower leg, in a spot without padding.”

Tarik El-Bashir: Capitals coach Carbery said that Anthony Mantha should be able to go on Saturday.

Tom Gulitti : Mantha was hit in the ear with a deflected Evgenii Kuznetsov shot a week ago and it ruptured his left ear drum. Lost his hearing in that ear for six days and coming back now. He could have played through that part.

: Mantha was hit in the ear with a deflected Evgenii Kuznetsov shot a week ago and it ruptured his left ear drum. Lost his hearing in that ear for six days and coming back now. He could have played through that part. Tom Gulitti: He had four-five stitches and had some balance issues.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets coach Scott Arniel said that forward Rasmus Kupari will be out for four to six weeks.