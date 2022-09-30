NHL Injuries: Devils, Blues, Canucks, Maple Leafs, Red Wings, and the Stars

Nico Hischier to be re-evaluated in 10 days
Ryan Novozinsky: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that forward Nico Hischier has a hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in 10 days.
Scott Perunovich getting evaluated
Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube on defenseman Scott Perunovich, who was being evaluated yesterday: “We’ll know more or the next day.”
Jeremy Rutherford: Blues coach Berube on Perunovich: “I do (feel bad for him). It’s been tough luck. He worked hard all summer, came ready to prove himself. It’s an unfortunate incident.”
Ilya Mikheyev‘s injury isn’t serious
Irfaan Gaffar: Have been told that Vancouver Canucks forward Ilya Mikheyev’s injury isn’t considered long-term.
He seems to be walking fine and he is expected to be back on the ice in the next day or so.
Farhan Lalji: Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau said that they are hopeful that Mikheyev will skate next week.
Travis Dermott feeling better
Farhan Lalji: Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau said that defenseman Travis Dermott is feeling better but there is no timeline.
Jake Muzzin returns to practice
Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin took part in their full practice yesterday.
Jordie Benn and Carl Dahlstrom will miss some time
Mark Masters: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that defensemen Jordie Benn (groing) and Carl Dahlstrom (shoulder) will miss some time. They will be further evaluated before a timeline is given.
Andrew Copp back at practice
Max Bultman: Detroit Red Wings forward Andrew Copp practiced in a no-contract jersey yesterday and coach Derk Lalonde added that they may have to define the meaning of no-contact to Copp.
Ty Dellandera leaves early
Dallas Stars: Forward Ty Dellandrea left last night’s game early with an upper-body injury.