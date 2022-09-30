NHL Injuries: Devils, Blues, Canucks, Maple Leafs, Red Wings, and the Stars

Nico Hischier to be re-evaluated in 10 days

Ryan Novozinsky: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that forward Nico Hischier has a hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in 10 days.

Scott Perunovich getting evaluated

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube on defenseman Scott Perunovich, who was being evaluated yesterday: “We’ll know more or the next day.”

Jeremy Rutherford: Blues coach Berube on Perunovich: “I do (feel bad for him). It’s been tough luck. He worked hard all summer, came ready to prove himself. It’s an unfortunate incident.”

Ilya Mikheyev‘s injury isn’t serious

Irfaan Gaffar: Have been told that Vancouver Canucks forward Ilya Mikheyev’s injury isn’t considered long-term.

He seems to be walking fine and he is expected to be back on the ice in the next day or so.

Farhan Lalji: Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau said that they are hopeful that Mikheyev will skate next week.

Travis Dermott feeling better

Farhan Lalji: Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau said that defenseman Travis Dermott is feeling better but there is no timeline.

Jake Muzzin returns to practice

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin took part in their full practice yesterday.

Jordie Benn and Carl Dahlstrom will miss some time

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that defensemen Jordie Benn (groing) and Carl Dahlstrom (shoulder) will miss some time. They will be further evaluated before a timeline is given.

Andrew Copp back at practice

Max Bultman: Detroit Red Wings forward Andrew Copp practiced in a no-contract jersey yesterday and coach Derk Lalonde added that they may have to define the meaning of no-contact to Copp.

Ty Dellandera leaves early

Dallas Stars: Forward Ty Dellandrea left last night’s game early with an upper-body injury.