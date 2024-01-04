NHL Injuries: Ducks, Avs, Stars, Red Wings, Wild, Devils, Islanders, Rangers, Senators, Penguins, Lightning, Golden Knights and Capitals

Luke Fox: Anaheim Ducks forward Troy Terry was placed on the IR. Defenseman Radko Gudas and forward Ross Johnston missed last night’s game with an illness. Forward Ryan Strome missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Colleen Flynn: Colorado Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen was a full participant in practice. Forward Ryan Johansen didn’t practice.

Evan Rawal: Johansen was sick. He’s traveling with the team and they are hopeful that he can play tonight.

Amalie Benjamin: Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger is getting close to returning. Coach Pete DeBoer:

“A lot of progress. Has been on the ice regularly. Doing a little bit more every day. So, real positive stuff. I think I wouldn’t term him week-to-week, I would start to call it more day to day. But everything positive, moving in the right direction.”

Max Bultman: Detroit Red Wings forward Andrew Copp wasn’t on the ice yesterday and they decide today if he’s good to go tonight or not.

Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild placed forward Kirill Kaprizov on the IR. It may mean that they need the roster room. He’s still on a week-to-two-week timeline. Practice was canceled yesterday and there may be some other injured players.

NHL.com: Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon was placed on the IR with an undisclosed injury.

Tom Gulitti: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff on Timo Meier and his medium body injury: “We just know that he’s not playing. We’ll have an update on the timeline probably in the next couple days.”

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders defenseman Robert Bortuzzo was placed on the IR. Goaltender Ken Appleby was recalled on an emergency basis, so that may not be good news for Semyon Varlamov.

Stefen Rosner: Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (LTIR) is traveling with the team, so he could be returning to the lineup in the next game or two. Bortuzzo on the IR creates an extra roster spot.

Arthur Staple: New York Rangers forward Tyler Pitlick is likely out week-to-week.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators forward Mathieu Joseph practiced in a regular jersey.

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman John Ludvig was placed on the LTIR. He’s eligible to return on January 27th.

Cap Friendly: The Tampa Bay Lightning placed defenseman Mikhail Sergachev on the IR.

Danny Webster: Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said that forward William Karlsson won’t play tonight or on Saturday as he’s out with a lower-body injury.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals forward Max Pacioretty made his season debut last night. He’d been out since January 19th of 2023 with a torn right Achilles tendon.