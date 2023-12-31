NHL Injuries: Ducks, Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Avs, Oilers, Wild, Islanders, Rangers, Blues, Capitals, and the Jets

Derek Lee: Anaheim Ducks forward Troy Terry is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Charlie Roumeliotis: The Chicago Blackhawks have placed forward Taylor Raddysh on the IR with a left groin strain.

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly is day-to-day with an abdominal injury and was placed on the IR retroactive to December 23rd.

Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski will be out for four-to-six weeks with an ankle injury that he suffered on December 27th.

Brian Hedger: Kuraly’s injury came from having the butt end of a stick rammed into his upper chest. Kuraly: “It was a bit of a scare, obviously, and then found out pretty quickly it wasn’t anything serious. But right off the bat, a bit of a scare.”

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Sam Girard was practicing on their second power-play unit yesterday at practice, so it looks like he could play today.

Evan Rawal: Avalanche coach Jared Bednar on the status of Ross Colton for today: “I’d say probable, doubtful, somewhere in there.” They’ll see where he’s at this morning.

Mark Spector: Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane missed last night’s game with a suspected groin issue.

Michael Russo of the Athletic: Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov left yesterday’s game in the third period after he took a couple of cross-checks to the lower back from Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon.

Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (lower-body) didn’t return for the third period and was replaced by Marc-Andre Fleury. Gustavsson came to the bench during the second period and said there was an issue. There was no update after the game.

Stefen Rosner: The New York Islanders have moved defenseman Ryan Pulock from the IR to the LTIR retroactive to December 7th. He’s already missed 10 games and today is the 24th day he’s been out.

He hasn’t skated since he suffered the injury.

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers coach Peter Laviolette on forward Filip Chytil returning to Czechia as he recovers from a suspected concussion: “Fil is progressing slowly. It’s an opportunity for him to head home, reset, continue to move forward. When he comes back we’ll welcome him back with open arms. I think just from the progression standpoint, things not moving quick, it was just a different avenue to try and push things along.”

Chris Pinkert: St, Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk suffered a lower-body injury on Friday and didn’t travel with the team yesterday.

“I can’t give you the timeline, but I can tell you it’s better than we originally thought it was,” Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister said of Justin Faulk’s lower-body injury. “I don’t think it’s day to day. Until we get back and see over the next two days how he recovers, and possibly at that point, get him possibly on the ice and see how he feels when he skates.”

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals coach Spencer Carbery on the injuries to goaltender Charlie Lindgren and defenseman Martin Fehervary: “Both will be out at least for the foreseeable future.”

#NHLJets Kyle Connor was skating in a non-contact jersey this morning, only 20 days after suffering a right knee injury with a 6-8 week recovery timeline. We’ll have more info on Connor in our #TSN broadcast, starting at 12:30 Central in Jets viewing region. ⁦@TSN_Edge⁩ pic.twitter.com/HYobAiwmjx — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) December 30, 2023