NHL Injuries: Ducks, Blue Jackets, Stars, Kings, Islanders, Rangers, Senators, Sharks, Leafs, Canucks, and Golden Knights

Derek Lee: Anaheim Ducks forward Isac Lundeström (upper-body), defenseman Pavel Mintyukov (illness), and goaltender John Gibson (appendectomy) were on the ice yesterday.

Derek Lee: Ducks forward Ryan Strome missed practice due to an illness. Forward Frank Vatrano missed practice as well.

Derek Lee: Ducks coach Greg Cronin said that Lundestrom is “very close” to returning. Cronin thinks that Gibson will be traveling with the team on their road trip.

Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers Stumble to Start the NHL Season

Aaron Portzline: It sounds like Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (upper-body) is good to return. Goaltender Jet Greaves was loaned to the AHL.

Brien Rea: Dallas Stars forwards Tyler Seguin and Sam Steel, and defenseman Matt Dumba traveled with the team on their road trip. Coach Pete DeBoer didn’t have an update on whether they will play or not.

Zach Dooley: Los Angeles Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper practiced yesterday. Coach Jim Hiller: “making progress but still not there yet.”

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello said that forward Anthony Duclair will be out “long-term” but it’s not season-ending. He’s still undergoing some tests

Peter Baugh: New York Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

TSN 1200 Ottawa: Ottawa Senators coach Travis Green said that forward Ridly Greig is a possibility for tonight and that Shane Pinto should be good to go. Pinto left practice early.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said that forward Macklin Celebrini is week-to-week and that they’ll have another up in two weeks. So he’s out for at least two weeks.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said that it’s possible that goaltender Joseph Woll is ready to return tonight.

NHL Rumors: The New York Rangers and Alexis Lafreniere

Thomas Drance: The Vancouver Canucks will see if forward J.T. Miller is able to take faceoffs this morning ahead of their game tonight. Coach Rick Tocchet wouldn’t say that Miller will play but it looks like it’s heading in that direction.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said that forward William Karlsson is out tonight but he’s not ruled out for any games after that.

Forward Victor Olofsson is week-to-week.