Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers Stumble to Start the NHL Season

The 2024-25 NHL season has started with some surprising twists, particularly in the Western Conference. Two perennial Stanley Cup contenders, the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers, have stumbled out of the gate. At the same time, teams like the Dallas Stars, Winnipeg Jets, and Calgary Flames have surged ahead.

Avalanche and Oilers Struggle Early

The Colorado Avalanche, a Stanley Cup favorite for nearly a decade, is 1-4-0 and in unfamiliar territory. Never in NHL history has a team that begun a season 0-4-0 gone on to win the Stanley Cup, putting immense pressure on the Avalanche to turn things around quickly. A Friday night overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks kept the team from going 0-5-0, but things are not going well for the Avalanche.

Similarly, the Edmonton Oilers, led by superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, have stumbled to a 2-4-0 start after losing to the Dallas Stars yesterday. Despite being the preseason favorites to win the Stanley Cup, their odds have dropped significantly. However, it’s worth noting that the Oilers have shown signs of improvement, winning two of their last three games after a dismal 0-3-0 start.

Impact on Stanley Cup Odds

The Avalanche and Oilers’ early-season struggles have significantly impacted the Stanley Cup odds. Ontario Casino Online had the Oilers, the preseason favorites at +850, have seen their odds drop slightly. The Avalanche have fallen even further, dropping from +1350 to +1600.

Meanwhile, the Stars’ hot start has vaulted them into second place in the odds at +950, just behind the Oilers. Early pre-season odds had Dallas at +1100, but early money has put pressure on that number. The Jets and Flames have also improved their odds, though they remain longshots compared to the preseason favorites.

It’s important to remember that the NHL season is a marathon, not a sprint. While these early-season results have shaken the odds, teams still have plenty of time to find their footing or return to earth. As the Oilers have shown with their recent bounce-back wins, fortunes can change quickly in the NHL.

As the season progresses, it will be fascinating to see if the Avalanche and Oilers can overcome their slow starts and live up to their preseason expectations or if teams like the Stars, Jets, and Flames can sustain their early-season success and challenge for Western Conference supremacy.

Western Conference Surprises

In contrast to the struggles of the Avalanche and Oilers, several Western Conference teams have hit the ground running. The Dallas Stars have lived up to their preseason hype, starting the season with a perfect 3-0-0 record. Their strong goaltending and balanced scoring have propelled them to the top of the odds board, now sitting at +950 to win the Stanley Cup.

The Winnipeg Jets have also impressed, starting the season 1-0-0. Led by Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor, the Jets are showing early signs that they could be a force to be reckoned with in the Central Division.

Perhaps the biggest surprise has been the Calgary Flames, who have burst out of the gates with a 2-0-0 start. New additions like Jonathan Huberdeau and Andrei Kuzmenko have made an immediate impact, giving Flames fans reason for optimism.

Predators and Sharks Stumble

Conversely, the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks have struggled to find footing. Despite high expectations, the Predators have stumbled to a 0-3-0 start. Their offense has been inconsistent, and their defense has been porous, leading to concerns about their ability to compete in a tough Central Division.

The San Jose Sharks, coming off a disappointing 2023-24 campaign, have improved but are still searching for their first win. While they appear to have made strides offensively, their defense remains a work in progress.