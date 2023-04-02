NHL Injuries: Ducks, Bruins, Blackhawks, Islanders, Sens, Flyers, Lightning, Leafs, Canucks, and Capitals

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Matt Porter: Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron was held out of yesterday’s game to rest.

Matt Porter: Bergeron also won’t play in St. Louis today. Coach Jim Montgomery said that he’s been dealing with some upper and lower-body injuries.

Missing their weekend games will give him six days off. They play Toronto on Thursday.

Mario Tirabassi: Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews returned to the lineup last night.

Kevin Kurz: New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal has started skating.

Andrew Gross: Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello on Barzal: We originally said it’s week-to-week, which we were told. Then, upon more examination, it became a little longer than we thought.”

Claire Hanna: Ottawa Senators forward Derick Brassard had surgery to repair his fibula yesterday morning and is out long-term.

Senators coach DJ Smith on Brassard’s future: “That’s for him to decide, that’s a tough injury….he’s had a heck of a year and we’re going to miss him.”

Claire Hanna: Senators defensemen Travis Hamonic, Thomas Chabot & Jakob Chychrun are not traveling with the team.

Coach DJ Smith is hopeful that Hamonic will be able to return before the end of the season and get into some games.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers forward Cam Atkinson and Carter Hart were on the ice yesterday. Hart has a lower-body injury and Atkinson had neck surgery.

Chris Krenn: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev got banged up in the third period and coach Jon Cooper didn’t have an update after the game.

Mark Masters of TSN: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan O’Reilly said that he’s getting close to returning from his broken index finger.

“It feels good,” the 32-year-old centre said. “We’re progressing. It’s not 100 per cent yet and we got to be smart. The goal is to be 100 per cent for the playoffs so being smart with that. It was nice to get out there and skate with the guys. We’re getting close.”

and adds

“Shooting and passing feels great,” he said. “It’s just the other stuff and the stick battles and all that and just being able to trust it and be 100 per cent strong in that. It’s going to come. It is progressing. I feel like I could push it harder, but there’s no point. Like, we just have to be smart with it and make sure it heals the right way and that will help me down the road.”

Farhan Lalji: Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said that defenseman Filip Hronek could be done for the season and adds: “I want him to get his shoulder stronger.”

Sammi Silber of The Hockey News: Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie has dealt with injuries the past few seasons, a broken foot and upper-body injuries this season.

Oshie, back in February.

“Unfortunately, the rest of my career here, there’s just gonna be some times where I’m just not able to walk for a couple of weeks, and that’s the way she goes.”

The 36-year-old still hopes to be able to continue playing beyond this season.

Sammi Silber: Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk is out at least a week with an upper-body injury.

Forward T.J. Oshie is day-to-day.

John Lu: Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness said that defenseman Josh Morrissey (disclosed ailment) didn’t skate yesterday but he is expected to play today.

Scott Billeck: Jets forward Cole Perfetti likely won’t be ready for or during the first round. Coach Bowness said he could be out longer.