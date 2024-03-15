NHL Injuries: Ducks, Bruins, Blue Jackets, Panthers, Rangers, Flyers, Lightning, Leafs, and Jets

Jessi Pierce of NHL.com: Anaheim Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas left last night’s game in the first period after taking a hit from Marcus Johansson.

Sean Farrell of NHL.com: Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk didn’t travel with the team and forward James van Riemsdyk missed last night’s games, both with an illness.

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Adam Boqvist left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers forwards Sam Bennett and Evan Rodrigues missed last night’s game and are day-to-day.

Vince Z. Mercogliano of Lohud: New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad left in the second after taking a puck to the face. He later returned wearing a full face shield.

Kevin Kurz: Sources say that Philadelphia Flyers forward Ryan Johansen flew to Philadelphia earlier this week and told the team that he had a hip injury. He’s having some imaging and exams done by Leigh High Valley doctors so they can figure out what the next steps are.

Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Tanner Jeannot isn’t quite ready to return. Coach Jon Cooper said they don’t want to bring him back too soon and then get injured again like before. Jeannot had previously returned for one game before re-aggravating the injury.

Adam Kimelman: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok left after crashing heavily head/shoulder first into the board.

Mark Masters : Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe on Jarnkrok: “It looks like he’s going to miss some time, but we’re not going to know the extent fully until we get back home”

TSN: Darren Dreger said that Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner is out with a mild high ankle sprain. He hasn’t skated since the injury and is doubtful for Saturday. They are going to take their time and every precaution.

Scott Billeck: Winnipeg Jest forwards Mark Scheifele and Gabriel Vilardi didn’t practice yesterday.