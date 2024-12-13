NHL Injuries: Ducks, Bruins, Oilers, Wild, Predators, Devils, Blues, Maple Leafs, Jets, and More

Anaheim Ducks: Forward Trevor Zegras will be out for six weeks after having surgery yesterday to repair a torn meniscus.

Darren Brown: Boston Bruins forward Elias Lindholm left last night’s game in the second period with an upper-body injury.

Cory Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jack Drury required surgery according to Rod Brind’Amour: “He has a broken something in his thumb.”

Mark Lazerus: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alec Martinez returned to Chicago to be re-evaluated.

Defenseman Seth Jones is skating but his return is not imminent. No change in goaltender Petr Mrazek‘s status.

The Rise of Young Talent: NHL’s Next Generation of Superstars

Sam Nestler: Dallas Stars defenseman Matt Dumba has been dealing with an upper-body injury.

Jessi Pierce: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard left late in the third period after crashing into the boards. There was no update after the game.

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild forward Mats Zuccarello (lower-body) and defenseman Jonas Brodin (upper-body) practiced yesterday, forward Joel Eriksson Ek (lower-body) didn’t. Coach John Hynes doesn’t know when Zuccarello and Brodin will return to game action.

Jessi Pierce: Wild defenseman Jacob Middleton left in the first period after blocking an Evan Bouchard shot. There was no update after the game.

Sean Farrell: Montreal Canadiens defenseman David Savard missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Nashville Predators: Predators defenseman Alexandre Carrier was placed on the IR with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Roman Josi is day-to-day with a lower-body injury,

NHL Injuries: Ducks, Sabres, Blue Jackets, Red Wings, Canadiens, Rangers, Canucks, and Capitals

Max Herz: Predators forward Ryan O’Reilly and defenseman Jeremy Lauzon were on the ice with the team for the first time since they suffered their injuries.

Forward Gustav Nyquist missed their last game with an illness and was back on the ice.

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils coach Sheldon Keefe on goaltender Jake Allen (upper-body): ” skated this morning, which is positive. He won’t backup tonight; we’ll see where he’s at going into practice tomorrow and make a determination from there.”

Mike Morreale: Devils forward Dawson Mercer suffered an upper-body injury in the third period and didn’t return. Coach Keefe said that Mercer needed stitches.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders forwards Mathew Barzal and Anthony Duclair, and defenseman Adam Pelech all practiced in regular jerseys yesterday.

Andrew Gross: Islanders coach Patrick Roy said that there is no timetable for any of Barzal, Duclair and Pelech to return. They’re all day-to-day.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues forward Radek Faksa wasn’t on the ice. He was cut by a skate.

Lou Korac: Blues coach Jim Montgomery on Faksa: “The cut was … I’m not a doctor … real close to his privates.”

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe returned to the lineup after missing the past five games after taking a puck to the head.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz left last night’s game after the first period with a lower-body injury.

Darren Dreger: Stolarz will be further evaluated today.

Kevin Woodley: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Derek Forbort returned to the lineup last night after missing the past 17 games with a lower-body injury.

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets forward David Gustafsson is in concussion protocol.

NHL Rumors: What Comes Next for Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, and Ottawa Senators

Ken Wiebe: Jets coach Scott Arniel said that forward Nikolaj Ehlers skated again yesterday. That’s three days in a row but Arniel didn’t know when Ehlers would return to practice.

Defenseman Dylan Samberg (foot) isn’t expected to be back until the new year.