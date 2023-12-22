NHL Injuries: Ducks, Bruins, Sabres, Blackhawks, Avs, Panthers, Wild, Lightning, Maple Leafs, and Golden Knights

Dan Arritt: Anaheim Ducks forward Mason McTavish and defenseman Jamie Drysdale returned to the lineup last night. McTavish has been out for seven games and Drysdale for 29.

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk is listed as day-to-day. Coach Jim Montgomery said he hasn’t been ruled out of playing before Christmas.

Steve Conroy: It looked like Grzelcyk injured his shoulder during Tuesday’s game.

Heather Engel: Buffalo Sabres forwards Jeff Skinner and Jordan Greenway returned to the lineup last night. Skinner had missed the past three games and Greenway the past nine.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Philipp Kurashev (illness) and Jarred Tinordi (concussion protocol) practiced with the team. Defenseman Alex Vlasic (upper-body) skated before practice.

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar returned to the lineup.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers forward Anton Lundell is out with an illness and they are hopeful that he can play on Saturday.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon wasn’t on the ice yesterday and he missed his fifth straight game.

Jessi Pierce: Spurgeon is a possibility for Saturday.

Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. He blocked a shot with his left foot and they are hopeful that he only misses a game or two.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano is out with a broken finger and joined the Leafs for the full skate yesterday.

Heather Engel: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe on Giordano: “It is encouraging, Great to see him out (on the ice). He’s been progressing very well. He won’t play here before Christmas. The timeline points more towards him being day to day as we return from the Christmas break.”

Corey Long: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury. There is no timeline.

Goaltender Adin Hill is also out.