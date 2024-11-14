NHL Injuries: Ducks, Bruins, Sabres, Hurricanes, Kings, Islanders, Flyers, Blues, and Leafs

Anaheim Ducks: The Ducks have placed defenseman Cam Fowler and forward Robby Fabbri on the IR.

Jim McBride: Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said that defenseman Hampus Lindholm will be out for “weeks.”

Paul Hamilton: Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said that forward Tage Thompson and goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen are day-to-day and both are a possibility for tonight.

Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson will be out for weeks. Ruff said that the severity of his injury “is strong.”

: Samuelsson has a lower-body injury. He suffered the injury on Monday, his first game back after being a healthy scratch for three consecutive games. Lance Lysowski: Samuelsson was placed on the IR to make room for goaltender James Reimer, who was claimed off waivers.

Matt Komma: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov left last night’s game in the third period.

Coach Rod Brind’Amour after the game: “I’m hoping he’s all right. I haven’t even checked on him yet, but he did, I guess, get banged up there. I don’t know yet.”

Ryan Boulding: Los Angeles Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper left last night’s game in the third period. There was no update after the game.

Kings defenseman Caleb Jones left the game in the second period with an upper-body injury.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild coach Jon Hynes said that defenseman Jonas Brodin wouldn’t be practicing, forward Marcus Johansson is sick and defenseman Zach Bogosian missed practice for personal reasons.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders defenseman is on the IR and will likely be going to the LTIR. He’s out indefinitely.

Adam Kemelman: Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella said that defenseman Travis Sanheim was given a maintenance day yesterday and will be in the lineup tonight.

Defenseman Cam York is traveling with the team to and Torts has no idea if he’ll be an option for tonight.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues coach Drew Bannister said that forward Robert Thomas has skated on his own a couple of times and will be traveling with the team on their road trip just to be around them.

Jeremy Rutherford: Bannister on Thomas: “It was great to see him on the ice. He wants to be with the team. I think the guys were excited to see him and maybe a little bit surprised, too. I thought he looked good (but) obviously there’s no timeline with his injury.”

Chris Johnston: The Toronto Maple Leafs have activated defenseman Jani Hakanpaa from the LTIR. He hasn’t played an NHL game since March 16th. He played in two AHL games for the Toronto Marlies.

