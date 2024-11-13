NHL Injuries: Burins, Wings, Panthers, Canadiens, Islanders, Kraken, Leafs, and Jets

Lou Korac: Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm left last night’s game in the first period after blocking a Justin Faulk shot. Coach Jim Montgomery said they should know more today.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Lyon is getting closer to returning to the lineup and he could return during their four-game road trip.

TSN: Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury. The Panthers don’t think he’ll miss much time.

“We don’t even know if it’ll keep him out of another game,” Maurice said. “He may come back in (Wednesday) and be 100% fine. And if not, it wouldn’t be a long-term situation.”

RDS: Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine skated on his own yesterday. At the beginning of October, he was given a two to three-month timeline for his recovery from the knee injury.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov (upper-body) practiced yesterday in a no-contact jersey.

Circling Seattle Sports: Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn was on the ice yesterday with skills coach Matt Larke. GM Ron Francis said on Friday that Dunn was likely three weeks away from returning to the lineup.

Jonas Siegel: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube when asked if Auston Matthews suffered a setback as he hadn’t skated for the past two days:

“Not really. It’s just not getting to where it needs to get to. So we’re just trying to manage it and just trying to make sure when he comes back he’s good and 100 percent.”

TSN: Maple Leafs forward Connor Dewar returned to the lineup for his season debut last night.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets coach Scott Arniel said that defenseman Logan Stanley has been dealing with a “mid-body” injury for some time now and isn’t with the team on their road trip.

Winnipeg Jets PR: The Jets put Stanley on the IR retroactive to November 9th.

