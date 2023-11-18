NHL Injuries: Ducks, Coyotes, Avs, Red Wings, Oilers, Canadiens, Devils, Rangers, Leafs, and Capitals

Derek Lee: Anaheim Ducks coach Greg Cronin on the lower-body injuries to defenseman Jamie Drysdale and forward Trevor Zegras.

“I don’t know the nature of the injuries or where they are specifically, but I do know that the recovery on them is very tricky, so you’ve got to be patient.”

Craig Morgan: Have heard that Arizona Coyotes forward Barrett Hayton could miss four to six weeks as he may need surgery for an injury sustained Thursday night.

Forward Matias Maccelli needs some major dental work.

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson skated in a no-contact jersey.

Sportsnet: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jake Walman left yesterday’s game after crashing into the net.

TSN: Edmonton Oilers forward Connor Brown has missed the past five games with a lower-body injury took part in a full practice and could be good to return to the lineup.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov left last night’s game after taking a knee-on-knee hit.

David Dwork: Panthers coach Paul Maurice on Barkov: “we got to get him back, get him looked at, and then we’ll see from there.”

Montreal Canadiens: Defenseman Arber Xhekaj is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff didn’t have a timeline on Nico Hischier or Timo Meier. Ruff would only say ‘we’ll see how they are doing each day.’

Amanda Stein: Devils forward Jack Hughes was back skating on the top line at practice.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin and defenseman Ryan Lindgren practiced yesterday. Forward Filip Chytil wasn’t on the ice.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said that Shesterkin didn’t have any restrictions or setbacks. It seems like Shesterkin is ready to return but Laviolette wouldn’t confirm.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman John Klingberg is feeling better but was not good enough to return lineup. He said that the ailment he’s dealing with is something that he’s dealt during his career.

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary (lower-body) was on the ice before practice in a no-contact jersey. Some progression but don’t expect him to be in the lineup tonight.

Tarik El-Bashir: Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov didn’t skate yesterday due to an illness.

Tarik El-Bashir: Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper was back on the ice yesterday and looked fine after leaving Wednesday’s practice early.

Sammi Silber: Capitals forward Anthony Mantha and defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk are ready to return to the lineup. It hasn’t been determined if defenseman Joel Edmundson is ready.