NHL Rumors: What Nikita Zadorov brings, take the best offer, and what it might take from Toronto

TSN: Ray Ferraro and Darren Dreger talking Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Dreger: “Zadorov isn’t happy with how things have gone in Calgary. Who is? But I’m also told that he sees himself as a three-four defenseman.

Farerro: “I would want him on my defense because I think he’s just unpredictable enough to scare the hell out of the other team.

The late Brian Marchment terrified me because if the game was going wrong, he would look for a game-changing play. And it wasn’t that he was going to run the power play. And so you better have your head up.

If the best offer I got was from Vancouver, or if it was from my old boss in Toronto, I don’t really care. I need the best return.

Dreger: “For Toronto to make that deal for a Tanev and Zadorov, I think something like Fraser Minten‘s got to go back to Calgary as part of that package.

Ferraro: “Where’s the money go?”

Dreger: “Well, it’s got to be like T.J. Brodie or Klingberg or somebody has to be packaged as part of it.

Ferrao: “If you’re asking me as the Calgary Flames to take John Klingberg? No thanks.”

