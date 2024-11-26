NHL Injuries: Ducks, Hurricanes, Avs, Red Wings, Wild, Canadiens, Rangers, Canucks, and More

Derek Lee: The Anaheim Ducks activated forward Mason McTavish from the IR.
Dan Arritt: Ducks forward Leo Carlsson left last night’s game in the second period with an upper-body injury after crashing into the post.
Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is in concussion protocol. There is no timetable for when he could return.
Brind’Amour: “You see some guys bounce back really quick, and some guys it takes longer.”
Corey Long: Colorado Avalanche forward Jonathan Drouin missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.
Jonathan Mills: Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane missed last night’s game.
Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde on Kane: “need another day, probably day-to-day situation.”
Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov returned after missing one game with a lower-body injury,
Forward Juakob Lauko left last night’s game in the third period with a lower-body injury.
Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine practiced in a regular jersey.
Stefan Rosner: New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov missed last night’s game due to an illness.
Forward Anthony Duclair and defenseman Adam Pelech are skating on their own.
Larry Brooks: New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
Forward Filip Chytil skated with the team.
Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub will be out a while with a fractured foot.
Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins forwards Blake Lizotte and Cody Glass practiced with the team but have not been cleared for contact. Both have been out with concussions.
Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said the defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic is close to returning. He’ll travel with the team and could be an option.
Curtis Pashelka: Sharks forward Mikael Granlund missed last night’s game.
Curtis Pashelka: The Sharks activated forward Nico Sturm.
Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that he expects forward Nick Paul to be out for another week “and then we’ll see.”
Corey Long: Lightning forward Mitchell Chaffee left last night’s game in the second period with an undisclosed injury.
Iain MacIntrye: Vancouver Canucks Brock Boeser practiced yesterday and if everything feels okay this morning, he could play tonight. Boeser said he felt great yesterday.
Rick Dhaliwal: Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko was on the ice for the entire practice and looked good according to Dan Murphy.
Vegas Golden Knights: Defenseman Zach Whitecloud missed last night’s game and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.