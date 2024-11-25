NHL Rumors: David Jiricek – Oilers, Predators and the Flyers

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Utah Should Keep HC? episode on Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Jiricek and what’s the latest surrounding a potential trade.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“I also just wanted to mention Jiricek quickly, because, you know, I don’t like to mention it all the time. We know the situation is out there. I did hear on Saturday there were some rumors of some teams who thought they might be getting close.

But, you know, he played in the American Hockey League on Saturday night. So that said to me that, like, I think if he was getting close to getting dealt, he probably wouldn’t have played that night.

NHL Rumors: What’s the Latest on the Next Round of CBA Negotiations

I’ve heard they’re looking for another player, like similar, young player, you know, maybe someone who hasn’t popped yet, as Burky (Brian Burke) would say.

You know, there, there were some reports about Edmonton. I just, like I looked at it. I don’t see the match. I don’t, I don’t see how the match could be there.

I’ll, I’ll say who I have wondered about. I’ve wondered about Nashville because Nashville has young players. Like Nashville got a huge win in beating Winnipeg the other night. But you know, the guys who’ve kind of felt the squeeze in Nashville are some of their young players who’ve been in out of the lineup. So I could see, in theory, if the Predators wanted to do that, that’s the kind of player I could see Columbus looking at.

I think Minnesota has some fits there, if Minnesota wanted to do that. You know, another team that’s got a lot of young players, but I don’t know how they feel about this is Philadelphia.

Like I’m looking at teams who’ve got young players who maybe haven’t popped yet, and you could make that kind of a deal. So those are some of the teams I look at. I don’t know if there’s a favorite here. I’m sure I’m missing people, but when I heard Edmonton, it’s like, oh, Hockey in Canada, you gotta see, and you kind of go up and down the list. And, like I don’t see them having what Columbus would want, like, like those other teams I mentioned, would have.”

NHL Rumors: Could There be More Changes Coming for the Boston Bruins?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.