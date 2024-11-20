NHL Injuries: Ducks, Hurricanes, Oilers, Devils, Rangers, Flyers, Blues, Leafs, Capitals and More

Bruce Miles: Anaheim Ducks forward Brock McGinn missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury that he suffered on Monday.

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch practiced with the team.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis is “very, very doubtful” for tonight due to an upper-body injury according to coach Rod Brind’Amour.

Callum Fraser: Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman left last night’s game after the second with an undisclosed injury.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier and defenseman Brett Pesce are day-to-to according to coach Sheldon Keefe.

The Devils have four days between games and will give some extra time for players to heal: “The break has been very important. We’ll take advantage of this time and see where they’re at tomorrow.”

Amanda Stein: Devils coach Keefe said that forward Nathan Bastian is “not close to being available.” He took part in the first half of practice yesterday.

Aaron Vickers: New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov returned to the lineup after missing the past seven games with an upper-body injury.

Arthur Staple: New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil is day-to-day with an upper-body injury according to a source. He saw a specialist and he doesn’t have a concussion. He’s going to join the team in Calgary today.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers defensemen Emil Andrae (mid-body) and Travis Sanheim (could be maintenance) didn’t practice yesterday.

Jackie Spiegel: Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Matthew DeFranks: St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas returned to the lineup four weeks after fracturing his ankle.

Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point returned to the lineup last night.

Wes Crosby: Lightning forward Nick Paul left last night’s game after the second period with an undisclosed injury.

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews is in Munich, Germany getting treatment from a doctor that he’s dealt with before. A team physician is with him.

The Maple Leafs continue to say that there have been no setbacks or changes to his status.

Mark Masters: Leafs coach Craig Berube on Matthews seeing a doctor in Germany: “I’m not concerned at all. I know Tree talked to you guys about that already so I got nothing to say about it”

Jesse Granger: The Vegas Golden Knights put defenseman Ben Hutton on the LTIR with an upper-body injury. He’s week-to-week.

Forward Mark Stone is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and was placed on the IR.

Capitals PR: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin is listed as week-to-week after suffering a lower-body injury on Monday night.

Tarik El-Bashir: Capitals coach Spencer Carbery on Ovechkin this morning: “He’s going to be out for a little bit. He’s going to see our doctors today and then we’ll have a better idea of the timeline and the injury…”

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Ville Heinola will play two games for Manitoba (AHL) before joining the Jets on their road trip. Coach Scott Arniel wants Heinola to get up his speed before joining the team.

