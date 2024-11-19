NHL Rumors: Will Mike Sullivan Pay the Price In Pittsburgh?

The Fourth Period: Dennis Bernstein and David Pagnotta on ‘The Latest’ talking about the Pittsburgh Penguins and what change they may be forced to make.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Kate Pettersen: “All right, guys, let’s start in Pittsburgh. Things are not going well. Monday night, they gave up six goals in the first period en route to a 7-1 loss. Lot of storylines, has Mike Sullivan lost the room? Does Kyle Dubas not have the right pieces?

The fans want to rebuild. What are they going to do there? How are they going to get things back on track?”

NHL Injuries: Bruins, Sabres, Avs, Canadiens, Islanders, Flyers, Penguins, Sharks, Leafs, Canucks, Golden Knights and Capitals

Pagnotta: “You know, I will say this, Kate, I do not envy Kyle Dubas’ position, because when he came in as president of hockey ops less than 18 months ago, he was told compete and figure out the rest along the way, effectively.

So it’s hard to be competitive (A) it’s hard to restock the cupboard (B) and (C), it’s tremendously difficult to do it simultaneously. It’s a tough position for the Pittsburgh Penguins where they’re at right now.

And the way the season is trending, changes inevitably are going to have to happen. You have Mike Sullivan, who is very well respected coach, a great coach. Everybody knows what he brings to the table. But unfortunately, something at some point is going to have to give. Three games coming up (last) week against Detroit, Columbus and San Jose, three opportunities to collect W’s (won one and lost two). And if they can’t pull this off, at some point, you’re going to have to see some types of changes.

And DB, if you’re looking at long-term, looking at roster, they have some pieces that they can move that are on expiring contracts. Lars Eller (traded to Washington), Marcus Pettersson, and they have some other veterans on this club as well that they could potentially move out.

And that might signify a retool. I don’t know how much ownership has an appetite for a full-on rebuild right now.”

Berstein: “Well, for those hitting the panic, but remember coming into the game last (Monday) night, they did have a two-game winning streak. They had won two games in a row. They lost to a team that very well could win the Stanley Cup in Dallas, so didn’t lose to San Jose 7-1.

But you know, sometimes it’s how you lose, and that can’t be acceptable. And what I would say when it’s getting like this, let me see their next game. Let me see the response to that abomination. And it was they looked slow, they looked disinterested, they looked all the things that they a team looks when they want to get rid of a coach.

But given Mike Sullivan’s history and pedigree and resume, I would pump the brakes. I think it’s far more about the roster here, because Dave, you mentioned Eller and Petterson, what’s that going to do for this team? Is it going to turn around this season? Or two seasons?

You could trade a Bryan Rust, he’s got a no-movement clause until next season. Like, what now you’re talking about, again, I heard Biz say today Sid Crosby in Colorado. That’s not happening, right?

So, so it’s a, it’s a very difficult, careful what you wish for some times. And I say that to Kyle Dubas, like this is a very, very difficult franchise to rebuild. Like, you have veterans that are old that you’re not going to trade, who are all-timers in Pittsburgh. You don’t really have a lot of draft capital, and the team isn’t very good.

NHL Rumors: NHL General Managers Laying The Foundation For Potential Trades

So I think they’re stuck right here this. The worst thing is, if they’re stuck in mediocrity, because you both know Kate and Dave, when you’re mediocre in this league, it’s really hard to get out. If you’re really bad, you can bounce back.

That’s my concern is that, I don’t think they have the pieces. I don’t put it on the coach. But if you continue to play in this manner, you have no choice if you’re Kyle Dubas, to look for another guy behind the bench.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.