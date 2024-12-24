NHL Injuries: Ducks, Sabres, Red Wings, Panthers, Canadiens, Penguins, Leafs, Canucks, Jets and More

Paul Delos Santos: Anaheim Ducks forward Brock McGinn left last night’s game at the end of the first period.

Stefen Rosner: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin returned to the lineup. He returned on Friday after a seven-game absence but was a late scratch on Saturday. He’s been dealing with back spasms.

“I’m ready,” Dahlin said following the morning skate. “I’m not going to miss one more game this year, knock on wood.”

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski and Dante Fabbro were in the lineup.

Detroit Red Wings: Defensemen Simon Edvinsson and Ben Chiarot missed last night’s game with upper-body injuries.

George Richards: Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk was helped off the ice in the first period of yesterday’s game but was able to return in the second period.

Craig Merz: Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine didn’t return for the second period after taking a few big hits in the first. There was no update after the game.

Minnesota Wild PR: The Wild have active forward Yakov Trenin from the IR.

Sarah McLellan: Trenin returned to the lineup. Forward Joel Eriksson Ek remains out with a lower-body injury.

Robby Stanley: Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron left in the third period after taking a puck to the face. There was no update after.

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson skated on his own. He’s been dealing with a lower-body injury since December 14th.

Matt Vensel: The Penguins have placed defenseman Owen Pickering on the IR and recalled Nate Clurman.

Kevin Woodley: San Jose Sharks defenseman Jake Walman missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury and is day-to-day.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews missed yesterday’s afternoon game with an upper-body injury.

Tony Ambrogio: Berube on Matthews’ recovery since playing on Friday: “There is a little bit. He gets relief at times but it’s not good enough.”

Leafs PR: Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev missed yesterday’s game with a lower-body injury.

Kevin Woodley: Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson left last night’s game in the third period after just one shift.

“He got banged up,” coach Rick Tocchet said. “I think it was in the second period. He tried it one shift. We have the break. I don’t think it’s too bad.”

Dave McCarthy: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Haydn Fleury left yesterday’s game in the second period after he “tweaked the lower body” according to coach Scott Arniel and is listed as day-to-day.